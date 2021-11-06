Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 6, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S., Cuba reach deal to bring Cuban refugees to Miami

On Nov. 6, 1965, a formal agreement between the United States and Cuba allows Cubans who wanted to leave the island nation for America to do so. More than 250,000 Cubans had taken advantage of this opportunity by 1971.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: U.S., Cuba reach deal to bring Cuban refugees to Miami
Cuban-Americans gather in Little Havana in Miami on November 26, 2016. On November 6, 1965, a formal agreement between the United States and Cuba allows Cubans who wanted to leave the island nation for America to do so. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1860, Republican Abraham Lincoln was elected 16th president of the United States.

Advertisement

In 1861, Jefferson Davis was elected president of the Confederate States of America.

In 1869, in the first formal intercollegiate football game, Rutgers beat Princeton, 6-4.

In 1928, Republican Herbert Hoover was elected 31st president of the United States, defeating Democrat Al Smith.

In 1956, U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower was re-elected by a wide margin.

In 1965, a formal agreement between the United States and Cuba allows Cubans who wanted to leave the island nation for America to do so. More than 250,000 Cubans had taken advantage of this opportunity by 1971.

In 1984, U.S. President Ronald Reagan was elected to a second term, winning 49 states.

File Photo by Mal Langsdon/UPI

In 1985, members of the 19th of April Movement took over the Palace of Justice in Bogota, Colombia. The leftist guerrillas would kill more than 100 people (11 of whom where Supreme Court Justices) by the time the siege ended.

Advertisement

In 1991, Russian President Boris Yeltsin issued a decree banning the Communist Party, nationalizing its property and condemning its activities.

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In 2012, U.S. President Barack Obama defeated Republican challenger Mitt Romney to win a second term. Federal finance reports showed campaign expenditures broke the $2 billion mark, making the election the most expensive in U.S. history at the time.

In 2013, Avigdor Lieberman, who had resigned as Israel's foreign minister because of an investigation of alleged corruption, was acquitted and said: "This chapter is behind me. I am now focusing on the challenges ahead." Lieberman became foreign minister again five days later.

In 2019, the U.S. midterm elections saw a number of milestones and first -- Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., were the first Muslim women elected to the House; Sharice Davids, D-Kan., and Debra Haaland, D-N.M., were the first Native American women elected to the House; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was the youngest person elected to the House in nearly three decades; and Jared Polis became the country's first openly gay male governor in Colorado. Democrats also took back control of the House, while Republicans held onto the Senate.

Advertisement

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: American, JetBlue flights the first from U.S. to Havana in more than 50 years UPI Archives: U.S. tightens travel restrictions for Cuba

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Nov. 6 , 2021
Top News // 11 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Nov. 6 , 2021
On Nov. 6, 1965, a formal agreement between the United States and Cuba allows Cubans who wanted to leave the island nation for America to do so.
Attorneys give opening statements in trial for slaying of Ahmaud Arbery
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Attorneys give opening statements in trial for slaying of Ahmaud Arbery
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The trial of three men charged with murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery began Friday in Georgia with opening statements and video from a body-worn police camera after the shooting.
Rittenhouse trial: Witness testifies Kenosha, Wis., protester was acting 'belligerently'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rittenhouse trial: Witness testifies Kenosha, Wis., protester was acting 'belligerently'
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A man who witnessed the fatal shooting of a Kenosha, Wis., protester last summer said Friday that the man had been acting belligerently but was not a serious threat before Kyle Rittenhouse shot him.
Navy to christen USNS Harvey Milk on Saturday
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Navy to christen USNS Harvey Milk on Saturday
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy plans to christen the USNS Harvey Milk, a fleet replenishment oiler ship named after the first openly gay elected official in California.
Sotheby's puts Macklowe collection on display in NYC ahead of auction
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Sotheby's puts Macklowe collection on display in NYC ahead of auction
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Artworks from the famed Macklowe collection expected to fetch a combined $400 million went on display Friday in New York City.
New York City reaches deal with unions on COVID-19 vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
New York City reaches deal with unions on COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday he's now reached agreements with at least 15 unions representing municipal employees regarding the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Secretary of State Blinken renews efforts to 'get to the bottom' of Havana syndrome
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Secretary of State Blinken renews efforts to 'get to the bottom' of Havana syndrome
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced new plans to investigate the so-called "Havana syndrome" affecting U.S. diplomats, their staff and families.
U.S. advises citizens in Ethiopia to leave immediately due to Tigray conflict
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. advises citizens in Ethiopia to leave immediately due to Tigray conflict
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Friday warned all American citizens in Ethiopia that they should leave the country as soon as possible due to fighting between government forces and Tigray rebels.
Harris to announce first National Space Council meeting in nearly a year
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Harris to announce first National Space Council meeting in nearly a year
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to host the Biden administration's first meeting of the National Space Council on Dec. 1.
Colin Powell remembered in funeral at National Cathedral
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Colin Powell remembered in funeral at National Cathedral
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- The funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell began late Friday morning at the Washington National Cathedral, where he was memorialized as a trailblazing military leader and eloquent statesman.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pfizer says COVID-19 pill almost 90% effective preventing severe illness, death
Pfizer says COVID-19 pill almost 90% effective preventing severe illness, death
IRS raises ceiling on retirement contributions for 2022, changes IRA criteria
IRS raises ceiling on retirement contributions for 2022, changes IRA criteria
Alaska Airlines pulling plastic cups, bottles from all flights immediately
Alaska Airlines pulling plastic cups, bottles from all flights immediately
British regulators approve Merck's molnupiravir as COVID-19 treatment
British regulators approve Merck's molnupiravir as COVID-19 treatment
Tennessee reschedules 2 executions delayed by pandemic
Tennessee reschedules 2 executions delayed by pandemic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement