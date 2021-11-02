Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 2, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Chicago Cubs win first World Series in 108 years

On Nov. 2, 2016, the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of the World Series, winning the team's first championship in 108 years. Though the game began on Nov. 2, a rain delay pushed the final half hour of Game 7 into early Nov. 3.

By UPI Staff
On This Day: Chicago Cubs win first World Series in 108 years
Chicago Cubs Kris Bryant celebrates with Anthony Rizzo (44) after the final out over the Cleveland Indians during the 10th inning of World Series Game 7 at Progressive Field in Cleveland on November 2, 2016. Chicago won 8-7 to celebrate a World Series win for the first time in 108 years. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1889, North and South Dakota became the 39th and 40th states of the union.

Advertisement

In 1920, in the first significant news broadcast, KDKA in Pittsburgh reported the U.S. presidential election results in Warren G. Harding's win over James Cox.

In 1947, Howard Hughes built and piloted the world's largest airplane, the 200-ton flying boat Spruce Goose, on its only flight, at Long Beach, Calif. The Goose remained airborne for just under 1 mile.

In 1959, Charles Van Doren told a U.S. congressional investigation he had been given questions and answers in advance of appearances on a television game show.

In 1962, U.S. President John Kennedy announced that Soviet missile bases in Cuba were being dismantled.

In 1976, Democrat Jimmy Carter, former governor of Georgia, was elected the 39th U.S. president, defeating Republican incumbent Gerald Ford.

File Photo by Don Rypka/UPI

In 1983, U.S. President Ronald Reagan signed the bill establishing a national holiday to mark the birthday anniversary of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Advertisement

In 1992, legendary filmmaker Hal Roach died at age 100. He was credited with discovering the comedy team of Laurel and Hardy and producing the Our Gang comedies.

In 2004, U.S. President George W. Bush was re-elected in a race with Democrat John Kerry.

File Photo by Greg Whitesell/UPI

In 2013, two French journalists, Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon, were kidnapped and killed after interviewing a rebel leader in northern Mali. President Francois Hollande expressed "indignation at this odious act."

In 2016, the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of the World Series, winning the team's first championship in 108 years. Though the game began on Nov. 2, a rain delay pushed the final half hour of Game 7 into early Nov. 3.

In 2020, actor Johnny Depp lost his libel case against the British tabloid The Sun, which used the phrase "wife beater" in reference to his relationship with ex-wife actor Amber Heard.

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Advertisement

Read More

UPI Archives: Aroldis Chapman upset with postseason usage by Chicago Cubs UPI Archives: Cubs Parade: 5 million celebrate 'Cubstock 2016'

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021
On Nov. 2, 2016, the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of the World Series, winning the team's first championship in 108 years.
Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall in D.C.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall in D.C.
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The 80-year-old Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday night after hitting his head in a fall, his spokesman said.
American Airlines passenger charged with punching flight attendant
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
American Airlines passenger charged with punching flight attendant
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A 20-year-old American Airlines passenger has been accused of punching a flight attendant in the face, forcing the plane en route from New York to California to divert to Colorado last week.
Murder trial of shooter Kyle Rittenhouse begins with jury phase in Kenosha
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Murder trial of shooter Kyle Rittenhouse begins with jury phase in Kenosha
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot two men dead and injured a third, during anti-racism protests in Kenosha, Wis., last year, began Monday with the start of jury selection -- which may prove to be difficult.
Robert Durst charged with murder over wife's disappearance
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Robert Durst charged with murder over wife's disappearance
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Convicted murder and real estate heir Robert Durst was indicted by a grand jury on Monday with an additional charge of second-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of his first wife nearly four decades ago.
Kamala Harris, Energy Department announce $200M to reduce vehicle emissions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kamala Harris, Energy Department announce $200M to reduce vehicle emissions
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and the U.S. Department of Energy on Monday announced $200 million in initiatives aimed at reducing vehicle emissions.
Original 'Buffy' actress Kristy Swanson hospitalized with COVID-19
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Original 'Buffy' actress Kristy Swanson hospitalized with COVID-19
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Actress Kristy Swanson, who starred as the original "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" in a 1992 movie, has been hospitalized in New Jersey with COVID-19, she revealed on social media Monday.
Ohio man pleads guilty in plot to join ISIS-K in Afghanistan
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ohio man pleads guilty in plot to join ISIS-K in Afghanistan
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- An Ohio man on Monday pleaded guilty to attempting to travel to Afghanistan to join the Islamic State terror group.
U.S. places Russia on highest level of COVID-19 travel advisories
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. places Russia on highest level of COVID-19 travel advisories
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Russia was among four travel destinations elevated to the highest risk level for COVID-19 by U.S. health officials on Monday, joining Belgium, Slovakia and Burkina Faso. 
Judge pauses enforcement of Dec. 31 Chicago police vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge pauses enforcement of Dec. 31 Chicago police vaccine mandate
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A judge on Monday ruled that police officers in Chicago are not required to get vaccinated by a Dec. 31 deadline put in place by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 dead, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Illinois
2 dead, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Illinois
High-rise building collapse in Lagos, Nigeria, kills at least 6
High-rise building collapse in Lagos, Nigeria, kills at least 6
American Airlines cancels over 300 more flights amid staffing shortages
American Airlines cancels over 300 more flights amid staffing shortages
Biden administration to publish vaccine mandate rules within days
Biden administration to publish vaccine mandate rules within days
Barclays CEO Jes Staley resigns amid inquiry into ties with Jeffrey Epstein
Barclays CEO Jes Staley resigns amid inquiry into ties with Jeffrey Epstein
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement