Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 1, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Sistine Chapel opens to public

On Nov. 1, 1512, the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Rome, one of Italian artist Michelangelo's most famous works, was exhibited to the public for the first time.

By UPI Staff
On This Day: Sistine Chapel opens to public
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tour the Sistine Chapel following their meeting with His Holiness Pope Francis on May 24 in Vatican City. On November 1, 1512, the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Rome, one of Italian artist Michelangelo's most famous works, was exhibited to the public for the first time. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1512, the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Rome, one of Italian artist Michelangelo's most famous works, was exhibited to the public for the first time.

Advertisement

In 1604, William Shakespeare's Othello made its debut.

In 1755, an earthquake in Lisbon, Portugal, killed 60,000 people.

In 1800, U.S. President John Adams and his family moved into the newly built White House after Washington became the U.S. capital.

In 1915, Parris Island was officially designated a Marine Corps Recruit Depot used for the training of enlisted Marines.

In 1938, Seabiscuit beat War Admiral in horse racing's "match of the century."

In 1945, Ebony magazine, founded by John H. Johnson, published its first issue.

In 1950, two Puerto Rican nationalists tried to force their way into the Blair House in Washington in an attempt to assassinate U.S. President Harry Truman.

File Photo by Aude Guerrucci/UPI

In 1952, the United States tested the world's first hydrogen bomb, code named Ivy Mike, on Eniwetok atoll in the Pacific Ocean.

Advertisement

In 1990, McDonald's, under pressure from environmental groups, said it would replace plastic food containers with paper.

In 1993, the Maastricht Treaty took effect, formally establishing the European Union and leading to the creation of the Union's single currency, the euro.

File Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

In 2008, Maj. Sebastian Morley, the top British Special Forces commander in Afghanistan, resigned to protest what he called lack of proper equipment for combat troops. He blamed "chronic underinvestment."

In 2013, a U.S. drone strike killed Hakimullah Mehsud, leader of the Pakistani Taliban, and four other militants.

In 2020, Typhoon Goni (known locally as Rolly) made landfall on Catanduanes Island in the Philippines. The storm would go on to cause 32 fatalities and $415 million in damage in the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

File Photo by Francis R. Malasig/EPA-EFE

Read More

UPI Archives: Pope Francis OKs breastfeeding at the Sistine Chapel UPI Archives: Pope Francis baptizes 32 babies at Sistine Chapel

Latest Headlines

Police: Teen arrested for shooting at Northern California councilmember's home
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Police: Teen arrested for shooting at Northern California councilmember's home
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Gilroy councilmember's house over the weekend that left one person dead and three others wounded.
UPI Almanac for Monday, Nov. 1, 2021
Top News // 56 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Monday, Nov. 1, 2021
On Nov. 1, 1512, the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, one of Italian artist Michelangelo's most famous works, was exhibited to the public for the first time.
India's COVID-19 deaths rise 83% in week; daily cases down to 12,830
World News // 10 hours ago
India's COVID-19 deaths rise 83% in week; daily cases down to 12,830
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Coronavirus deaths surged in India to 560 daily in the past week after the outbreak was mitigated to under 200 fatalities from world-high fatalities this summer though cases remain relatively low with around 12,000 daily
Several people injured after two trains collide in Britain
World News // 4 hours ago
Several people injured after two trains collide in Britain
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Authorities in Britain said Sunday that two passenger trains collided in Salisbury, resulting in several people hurt.
Two dead, more than a dozen injured in shooting at Illinois Halloween party
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Two dead, more than a dozen injured in shooting at Illinois Halloween party
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Authorities said two people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in a shooting that erupted early Sunday at a Halloween party in Illinois.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced on Sunday.
17 injured as knife-wielding man attacks passengers, starts fire on Tokyo train
World News // 11 hours ago
17 injured as knife-wielding man attacks passengers, starts fire on Tokyo train
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A knife-wielding man attacked passengers and set a fire on a Tokyo train on Sunday night, injuring 17 people as he said he hoped to be sentenced to death.
One killed, nine injured in shooting at Texas Halloween party
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
One killed, nine injured in shooting at Texas Halloween party
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said that a 20-year-old man was killed and nine other people were injured in a shooting at a Halloween party in Texarkana on Saturday night.
Leaders pledge 'climate resilient future' as they gather for COP26
World News // 14 hours ago
Leaders pledge 'climate resilient future' as they gather for COP26
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Leaders of the United Nations Climate Change Conference pledged on Sunday to build a "climate resilient future for all" as delegates arrived for the two-week conference.
Japanese PM Kishida's party expected to narrowly hold onto House lead
World News // 15 hours ago
Japanese PM Kishida's party expected to narrowly hold onto House lead
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Liberal Democratic Party of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was forecast to narrowly hold on to its majority in the House of Representatives as the newly elected leader faces early criticism.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

One killed, nine injured in shooting at Texas Halloween party
One killed, nine injured in shooting at Texas Halloween party
Vice President Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 booster shot
Vice President Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 booster shot
American Airlines grounds more than 900 flights in one day
American Airlines grounds more than 900 flights in one day
American Airlines grounds more than 1,000 flights
American Airlines grounds more than 1,000 flights
Union reaches another tentative deal to end John Deere workers strike
Union reaches another tentative deal to end John Deere workers strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement