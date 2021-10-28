Trending
Oct. 28, 2021

On This Day: Gateway Arch construction complete

On Oct. 28, 1965, workers installed the final piece of St. Louis' Gateway Arch, a 10-ton keystone.

By UPI Staff
On October 28, 1965, workers installed the final piece of St. Louis' Gateway Arch, a 10-ton keystone. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1636, Harvard College, now Harvard University, was founded in Massachusetts.

In 1886, the Statue of Liberty, a gift of friendship from the people of France to the United States, was dedicated in New York Harbor by U.S. President Grover Cleveland.

In 1919, the U.S. Congress passed the Volstead Act, over President Woodrow Wilson's veto, enforcing the constitutional amendment prohibiting the use of alcoholic beverages. This rang in the era of bootleg liquor when people whispered passwords through speak-easy doors, flappers ruled the dance floor and mobsters like Al Capone made millions from a thirsty public. The ban on booze lasted more than a decade until Congress repealed the law in 1933.

In 1922, Benito Mussolini marched on Rome, taking over the Italian government.

In 1929, Black Monday saw another massive stock market upheaval, another day in the Wall Street Crash of 1929.

In 1942, the Alaska Highway, constructed for the purpose of connecting the contiguous United States to Alaska through Canada, was completed at a length of 1,700 miles, running from Dawson Creek, British Columbia, to Delta Junction, Alaska.

In 1962, Russian chief Nikita Khrushchev announced that all Soviet offensive missiles would be removed from Cuba.

UPI File Photo

In 1965, the Declaration on the Relation of the Church with Non-Christian Religions, passed overwhelmingly by the Second Vatican Council, would absolve Jews of responsibility for the death of Jesus. This reversed a 760-year-old declaration made by Pope Innocent III.

In 1965, workers installed the final piece of St. Louis' Gateway Arch, a 10-ton keystone.

In 1985, the leader of the so-called Walker family spy ring, John A. Walker Jr., pleaded guilty to giving U.S. Navy secrets to the Soviet Union. Walker died in a federal prison in August 2014.

In 1989, the Oakland A's wrapped up an earthquake-delayed sweep of the World Series over the San Francisco Giants.

In 2007, Cristina Fernandez became the first woman to be elected president of Argentina.

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
In 2010, China announced it had built what experts said was the world's fastest supercomputer, capable of a sustained performance 40 percent greater than the previous record holder built in Oak Ridge, Tenn.

In 2020, Hurricane Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie, La. The hurricane resulted in nine deaths and more than $4 billion in damage in the United States, Cayman Islands, Jamaica and Mexico.

File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI

