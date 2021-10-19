Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Oct. 19, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. stops prosecuting use of medical marijuana

On Oct. 19, 2009, the U.S. government announced it would no longer prosecute people who use or sell marijuana for medicinal purposes if they are complying with state laws.

By
UPI Staff
Steve Fox, a medical marijuana supporter, demonstrates in front of the White House on October 7, 2002. On October 19, 2009, the U.S. government announced it would no longer prosecute people who use or sell marijuana for medicinal purposes if they are complying with state laws. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI
Steve Fox, a medical marijuana supporter, demonstrates in front of the White House on October 7, 2002. On October 19, 2009, the U.S. government announced it would no longer prosecute people who use or sell marijuana for medicinal purposes if they are complying with state laws. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1781, Britain's Lord Charles Cornwallis surrendered with more than 7,000 troops to Gen. George Washington at Yorktown, Va., effectively ending the American War of Independence and guaranteeing the colonialists freedom from the crown.

Advertisement

In 1789, John Jay, one of the founding fathers and president of the Continental Congress, was sworn in as first chief justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

In 1812, Napoleon's beaten French army began its long, disastrous retreat from Moscow.

In 1964, under the leadership of new Communist Party Chief Leonid Brezhnev, the Kremlin moved toward patching up its grievances with Red China.

File Photo by Frank Cancellare/UPI

In 1973, the Israeli military was pitched in a two-front battle against Arab forces, in the south against Egypt, and in the north against the armies of Syria, Iraq and Jordan. Subsequently, Saudi Arabia threatened a total cutoff of oil shipments to the United States unless they halted all military aid to Israel. This standoff would lead to the 1973 oil crisis.

Advertisement

In 1982, carmaker John DeLorean was arrested in Los Angeles and charged in a $24 million cocaine scheme aimed at salvaging his bankrupt sports car company. He was tried and acquitted.

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

In 1987, U.S. Navy ships bombarded an Iranian oil platform in retaliation for a missile attack on a U.S.-flagged ship and Iran threatened a "crushing response," warning the United States "has got itself into a full-fledged war."

In 1994, a terrorist bombing killed more than 20 people on a bus in Tel Aviv, Israel.

In 2003, Pope John Paul II beatified Mother Teresa before hundreds of thousands of pilgrims packed into St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. This was the last formal step before her sainthood in 2015.

In 2009, the U.S. government announced it would no longer prosecute people who use or sell marijuana for medicinal purposes if they are complying with state laws.

In 2013, a violin played by the musical conductor of the Titanic as the ship sank after hitting an iceberg in the North Atlantic in 1912 sold for more than $1.7 million at an auction in London.

Advertisement

In 2019, Chilean President Sebastián Piñera declared a state of emergency after student protests over metro fare hikes escalated to riots over the rising cost of living.

File Photo by Alberto Pena/EPA-EFE

Read More

Study shows more in U.S. using marijuana for medical conditions Medical marijuana patients can face problems in other states

Latest Headlines

Latino groups sue Texas over redistricting plans
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Latino groups sue Texas over redistricting plans
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Several Latino voters and voting civil rights groups have sued Texas over redistricting plans on accusations they are unconstitutional and discriminate against Latinos based on their race and nation of origin.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021
Top News // 33 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021
On Oct. 19, 2009, the U.S. government announced it would no longer prosecute people who use or sell marijuana for medicinal purposes if they are complying with state laws.
Two years after Lebanon uprising, hopes for change pinned on elections
World News // 33 minutes ago
Two years after Lebanon uprising, hopes for change pinned on elections
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Two years after cross-sectarian mass protests turned into an unprecedented popular uprising, creating a strong desire for change, the situation in Lebanon has only gotten worse.
Indicted LA councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas to 'step back' from duties but not resign
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Indicted LA councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas to 'step back' from duties but not resign
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas who was indicted last week on fraud and conspiracy charges said he will step back from his duties but not resign.
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
Zalmay Khalilzad resigns as U.S. envoy for Afghanistan
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Zalmay Khalilzad resigns as U.S. envoy for Afghanistan
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad has resigned from his post as the United States lead diplomat to Afghanistan following the late summer exodus of the U.S. military from the war-torn country.
Kamala Harris touts climate aspects of Build Back Better plan at Lake Mead
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kamala Harris touts climate aspects of Build Back Better plan at Lake Mead
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday called for lawmakers to act with a "sense of urgency" to pass two key pillars of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda while visiting Nevada's Lake Mead.
State Department watchdog launches reviews of Afghanistan withdrawal
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
State Department watchdog launches reviews of Afghanistan withdrawal
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Diana Shaw, the State Department's acting inspector general, notified top lawmakers Monday that the OIG is conducting reviews of the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Supreme Court grants expedited hearing for clinics' challenge to Texas law
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Supreme Court grants expedited hearing for clinics' challenge to Texas law
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to take up abortion providers' challenge to Texas' near-total abortion ban sooner than the high court usually would hear arguments.
Trump sues Jan. 6 committee to prevent release of White House records
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump sues Jan. 6 committee to prevent release of White House records
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit against the House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection in a bid to keep it from examining White House records related to the attack.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84 of COVID-19 complications
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84 of COVID-19 complications
Opponents to COVID-19 vaccine mandates call for 'walkouts' in California, N.J.
Opponents to COVID-19 vaccine mandates call for 'walkouts' in California, N.J.
Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases
Supreme Court finds officers covered by 'qualified immunity' in two cases
Costa Rica, Italian city among first 5 winners of Prince William's 'Earthshot Prize'
Costa Rica, Italian city among first 5 winners of Prince William's 'Earthshot Prize'
Apple 'Unleashed' new MacBook Pros, Airpods
Apple 'Unleashed' new MacBook Pros, Airpods
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/