Aug. 13, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Capt. Phelps wins 23rd gold medal, most in history

On Aug. 13, 2016, Michael Phelps won his 23rd Olympic gold medal to finish his swimming career as the world's most decorated Olympian.

By
UPI Staff
Michael Phelps celebrates winning gold after the men's 4 x 100m medley relay final at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Brazil on August 13, 2016. The medal was Phelps' 23rd gold, making him the most decorated Olympian in history. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
Michael Phelps celebrates winning gold after the men's 4 x 100m medley relay final at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Brazil on August 13, 2016. The medal was Phelps' 23rd gold, making him the most decorated Olympian in history. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1889, William Gray patented the coin-operated telephone.

In 1918, women were allowed to join the U.S. Marines for the first time. Sgt. Opha May Johnson, a 40-year-old civil servant, was the first to enlist.

In 1930, Capt. Frank Hawkes set an air speed record by flying from Los Angeles to New York in 12 hours, 25 minutes.

In 1961, East Germany closed the Brandenburg Gate and prepared to start building the Berlin Wall.

In 1980, U.S. President Jimmy Carter was nominated for a second term by the Democratic National Convention in New York. He lost in November to Ronald Reagan.

File Photo by Don Rypka/UPI

In 1990, singer/songwriter Curtis Mayfield was left paralyzed when he was hit by a wind-blown lighting rig on an outdoor stage in New York. He died in 1999.

In 1993, the multi-story Royal Plaza Hotel in eastern Thailand collapsed into a heap of rubble, leaving 137 people dead.

In 2008, Bill Gwatney, chairman of the Arkansas Democratic Party and a former legislator, was shot to death in his Little Rock office. After a 30-mile chase, a suspect was killed by police in an exchange of gunfire. A motive for Gwatney's killing was never determined.

In 2013, Israel released 26 Palestinian prisoners as part of a deal to resume peace talks.

File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

In 2014, Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos was among seven people killed in a plane crash southeast of Sao Paulo.

In 2016, Michael Phelps won his 23rd Olympic gold medal to finish his swimming career as the world's most decorated Olympian.

In 2019, media companies CBS and Viacom agreed to a merger, combining their entertainment assets in an all-stock merger. The new company was known as ViacomCBS.

In 2020, Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to full normalization of relations.

File Photo by Abir Sultan/UPI
