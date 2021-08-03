Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Aug. 3, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Air traffic controllers go on strike

On Aug. 3, 1981, U.S. air traffic controllers went on strike. The strikers were fired within one week.

By
UPI Staff
Planes wait at gates as the main control tower rises above the terminals in the center of O'Hare International Airport on November 5, 2014, in Chicago. On August 3, 1981, U.S. air traffic controllers went on strike. The strikers were fired within one week. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
Planes wait at gates as the main control tower rises above the terminals in the center of O'Hare International Airport on November 5, 2014, in Chicago. On August 3, 1981, U.S. air traffic controllers went on strike. The strikers were fired within one week. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1492, Christopher Columbus set sail from Spain, seeking a western route to India, with a convoy of three small ships -- the Nina, the Pinta and the Santa Maria -- and fewer than 100 crew. They reached land at Guanahani, an island in the Caribbean, on Oct. 12.

Advertisement

In 1914, Germany declared war on France and invaded Belgium. The following day, Britain declared war on Germany and World War I was underway.

In 1923, by the dim light of a flickering oil lamp in a little farmhouse at Plymouth, Vt., his birthplace, Calvin Coolidge took the oath of office as president of the United States following the unexpected death President Warren G. Harding.

In 1943, Gen. George Patton slapped Private Charles Kuhl, who was in a military hospital in Sicily. Kuhl was the first of two privates hospitalized for shock that Patton slapped and berated that month, accusing them of cowardice. The general was later forced to apologize.

In 1958, the U.S. nuclear submarine Nautilus crossed under the North Pole.

Advertisement

File Photo courtesy the U.S. Navy/UPI

In 1975, a chartered Boeing 707 jetliner carrying Moroccan immigrant workers home from France to their families for the summer holidays crashed into a mountainside in Agadir, Morocco, killing all 188 persons aboard.

In 1981, U.S. air traffic controllers went on strike. The strikers were fired within one week.

In 2004, the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor was opened to the public for the first time since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States.

In 2005, in the first emergency repair conducted in space, astronauts fixed a potentially dangerous problem by removing two strips of protruding cloth from the underside of the space shuttle Discovery.

In 2007, the U.S. Congress passed a bill allowing the National Security Agency to monitor email and telephone communications between the United States and foreign countries without a court warrant if terrorism was believed to be involved.

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI


Advertisement

In 2008, once-exiled Russian writer Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, whose works revealed the harshness of the Soviet penal system, died at the age of 89. The Nobel Prize-winning author of One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich had been ill for years.

In 2008, People magazine published the first photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's newborn twins, Vivienne and Knox, after paying up to $14 million, the most ever paid for baby pictures.

In 2010, a Manchester, Conn., beer and wine distributorship driver who was allegedly caught stealing beer, went on a shooting rampage after a disciplinary hearing at the company, killing eight people and himself.

In 2014, an earthquake in southern China's Yunnan province killed nearly 400 people, injured 1,800 and destroyed thousands of homes.

In 2019, a gunman targeting immigrants opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 23 people and injuring another 22.

In 2020, amid multiple financial scandals, former Spanish King Juan Carlos I announced he planned to leave the country in a self-imposed exile.

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI


Advertisement

Read More

UPI Archives: Events leading to air traffic controllers' strike UPI Archives: Reagan broke oath to air traffic controllers, union member says

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
On Aug. 3, 1981, U.S. air traffic controllers went on strike. The strikers were fired within one week.
Study: Social media companies failed to remove 84% of antisemitic posts
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Study: Social media companies failed to remove 84% of antisemitic posts
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Five of the largest social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter, failed to remove 84% of antisemitic posts including Holocaust denial, conspiracy theories and neo-Nazi imagery, according to a report Monday.
MGM Resorts donates land for permanent Las Vegas shooting memorial
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
MGM Resorts donates land for permanent Las Vegas shooting memorial
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- MGM Resorts is donating land in Las Vegas for the construction of a memorial to the hundreds of people who were killed or injured in the 2017 mass shooting in the city, local officials announced Monday. 
White House urges landlords to hold off on evictions as moratorium ends
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
White House urges landlords to hold off on evictions as moratorium ends
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration scrambled on Monday to stave off an expected nationwide wave of COVID-19 related evictions, urging landlords hold off for 30 days as financial help makes it way to strapped tenants.
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's Square acquires Afterpay in $29 million deal
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's Square acquires Afterpay in $29 million deal
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced Sunday that his financial services company, Square, has acquired Australian firm Afterpay in a $29 billion deal.
Ill. Gov. Pritzker signs law banning cooperation between local police and ICE
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ill. Gov. Pritzker signs law banning cooperation between local police and ICE
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed a new measure into law which in effect bans cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities. 
D.C. officer who responded to Jan. 6 riot found dead in his home
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
D.C. officer who responded to Jan. 6 riot found dead in his home
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida, 43, was found dead by suicide in his home on Thursday, officials announced Monday.
U.S. surpasses 35M COVID-19 cases; 70% of adults receive at least one vaccine dose
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. surpasses 35M COVID-19 cases; 70% of adults receive at least one vaccine dose
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The United States surpassed 35 million COVID-19 cases Thursday amid surges in multiple southern states, while 70% of adults have received at least one vaccine dose.
Dow falls nearly 100 points as 10-year treasury yield dips
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Dow falls nearly 100 points as 10-year treasury yield dips
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined slightly Monday as the 10-year treasury yield dipped amid concern about a surge of COVID-19 cases.
Air Force to develop anti-drone system named for Thor's hammer, Mjolnir
Defense News // 12 hours ago
Air Force to develop anti-drone system named for Thor's hammer, Mjolnir
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force seeks prototypes for a microwave-based anti-drone system to be called Mjolnir, referring to the mythical hammer of Thor, it said on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan's COVID-19 cases rise 87% during first week of Olympics
Japan's COVID-19 cases rise 87% during first week of Olympics
Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
Spirit cancels hundreds of flights, leaving long lines at U.S. airports
10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting
10 injured in 'coordinated, brazen' New York City shooting
Foot Locker buys WSS, atmos for $1.1B to expand reach in U.S., Asia
Foot Locker buys WSS, atmos for $1.1B to expand reach in U.S., Asia
Chinese boat detained by authorities after suspected North Korea activity
Chinese boat detained by authorities after suspected North Korea activity
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/