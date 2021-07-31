Trending
Advertisement
Top News
July 31, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: NASA intentionally crashes Lunar Prospector into moon

On July 31, 1999, NASA intentionally crashes the Lunar Prospector spacecraft into the moon with the hopes of discovering evidence of water. Researchers said it didn't reveal any such signs.

By
UPI Staff
The Lunar Prospector spacecraft, seen here in an artist's rendering released by NASA, ploughed into a crater in the south pole of the moon in an attempt to stir up lunar soil in search of water. File Image courtesy of NASA
The Lunar Prospector spacecraft, seen here in an artist's rendering released by NASA, ploughed into a crater in the south pole of the moon in an attempt to stir up lunar soil in search of water. File Image courtesy of NASA | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1498, on his third voyage to the New World, Christopher Columbus discovered the island of Trinidad.

Advertisement

In 1556 Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Jesuit order of Roman Catholic missionaries and educators, died in Rome.

In 1792, director David Rittenhouse laid the cornerstone in Philadelphia for the U.S. Mint, the first building of the federal government.

In 1964, Ranger 7, an unmanned U.S. lunar probe, took the first close-up images of the moon.

In 1974, Watergate figure John Ehrlichman was sentenced to prison for his role in the break-in at the office of Daniel Ellsberg's psychiatrist. He was in prison 18 months. Ellsberg was the Pentagon consultant who leaked the "Pentagon Papers," documents about the war in Vietnam.

In 1991, the U.S. Senate overturned a 43-year-old law and voted to allow women to fly military warplanes in combat. The House had already approved similar legislation.

File Photo by Staff Sgt. Marleah Robertson/U.S. Air Force

In 1992, a Thai Airways International jetliner carrying 113 people crashed as it tried to fly out of bad weather that prevented it from landing in Kathmandu, Nepal. There were no survivors.

Advertisement

In 1999, NASA intentionally crashes the Lunar Prospector spacecraft into the moon with the hopes of discovering evidence of water. Researchers said it didn't reveal any such signs.

In 2011, with default by the U.S. government just days away and after months of frustrating debate, U.S. President Barack Obama and congressional leaders announced an agreement that would raise the debt ceiling by up to $2.4 trillion in two stages, enough to keep borrowing into 2013.

UPI File Photo

In 2014, officials reported the number of people killed in a 3-week-old Israeli-Hamas Gaza conflict had risen to 1,360 Palestinians and 59 Israelis, including 56 soldiers.

In 2020, the Apple Fire broke out in Southern California, prompting the evacuation of 150 homes. Firefighters contained the wildfire on Nov. 18, 2020, after it burned 33,424 acres.

Read More

UPI Archives: Moon crash reveals no evidence of water Special Report: Moon landing at 50

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 31, 2021
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 31, 2021
On July 31, 1999, NASA intentionally crashes the Lunar Prospector spacecraft into the moon with the hopes of discovering evidence of water.
Biden administration sanctions Cuban national police, leaders
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden administration sanctions Cuban national police, leaders
July 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday imposed new sanctions on elements of the Cuban government for its "violent suppression" of recent protests.
EF3 tornado ravages Philadelphia suburb amid mass casualty event
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
EF3 tornado ravages Philadelphia suburb amid mass casualty event
July 30 (UPI) -- One day after a destructive tornado struck eastern Pennsylvania, National Weather Service meteorologists confirmed that an EF3 tornado had torn through the area with peak winds of up to 140 mph.
Canadian doctor who used own sperm to impregnate patients to pay $10M
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Canadian doctor who used own sperm to impregnate patients to pay $10M
July 30 (UPI) -- A fertility doctor who used the wrong sperm -- in some cases, his own -- to impregnate at least 100 women in Canada, has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit for $10 million.
Vice President Kamala Harris to travel to Singapore, Vietnam
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Vice President Kamala Harris to travel to Singapore, Vietnam
July 30 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris plans to travel to Singapore and Vietnam in August to speak with the countries' leaders about regional security and COVID-19, among other issues, the White House announced Friday.
Hypersonic missile booster rocket fails to ignite in test
Defense News // 11 hours ago
Hypersonic missile booster rocket fails to ignite in test
July 30 (UPI) -- In a test of a hypersonic booster rocket, a test rocket was successfully released from a B-52H bomber but failed to ignite, the U.S. Air Force said this week.
British military launches its own Space Command with official opening
Defense News // 11 hours ago
British military launches its own Space Command with official opening
July 30 (UPI) -- Britain established its Space Command on Friday in a ceremonial opening, with three service branches charged with protecting the country's interests in space.
Thomas-Greenfield to lead U.S. delegation to Olympics closing ceremony
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Thomas-Greenfield to lead U.S. delegation to Olympics closing ceremony
July 30 (UPI) -- Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will lead the U.S. delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games closing ceremony next month, the White House announced Friday.
Navy tests MQ-4C unmanned aerial vehicles with upgraded sensors
Defense News // 12 hours ago
Navy tests MQ-4C unmanned aerial vehicles with upgraded sensors
July 30 (UPI) -- An MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with an upgraded multi-intelligence configuration was successfully tested this week, the U.S. Navy announced.
Justice Department says IRS must release Trump tax returns to committee
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Justice Department says IRS must release Trump tax returns to committee
July 30 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday told the Treasury Department to hand former President Donald Trump's tax returns over to the House committee investigating his tax information.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order
Garland threatens legal action against Texas immigration order
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
Navy charges sailor in 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
Calif. court strikes law on transgender pronoun use in nursing homes
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested at voting rights protest near Capitol
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee arrested at voting rights protest near Capitol
2 dead after British-operated oil tanker attacked in Arabian Sea
2 dead after British-operated oil tanker attacked in Arabian Sea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/