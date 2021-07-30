On This Day: Johnson signs Medicare into law

On July 30, 2013, a military judge found Pfc. Bradley Manning, who released hundreds of thousands of classified U.S. military and diplomatic documents to the WikiLeaks website, guilty of violating the Espionage Act and other offenses but acquitted him on a charge of aiding the enemy. Manning was later sentenced to 35 years in prison, with the possibility of parole in eight years, and officially changed his first name to Chelsea. President Barack Obama pardoned her in 2016, and she was released in 2017. File Photo by UPI/U.S. Army

After resigning office in August 1974, President Richard M. Nixon prepares to leave the White House. On July 30, 1974, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, by a vote of 21-17, approved a third article of impeachment against Nixon, charging him with ignoring congressional subpoenas. Photo by Ron Bennett/UPI

President Lyndon B. Johnson (2nd L) signs the Medicare bill July 30, 1965, at the Harry S. Truman Library in Independence, Mo. Former President Harry S. Truman (2nd R), first lady Claudia Alta "Lady Bird" Johnson (L) and former first lady Bess Truman (R) look on. File Photo courtesy the White House Press Office

July 30 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1619, in Jamestown, Va., the first elected legislative assembly in the New World -- the House of Burgesses -- convened in the choir loft of the town's church.

In 1729, Baltimore, Md., was founded.

In 1930, Uruguay won the World Cup soccer tournament.

In 1932, Walt Disney released his first color cartoon, "Flowers and Trees," made in three-color Technicolor.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed Medicare into law, dedicating it to former President Harry Truman, who "planted the seeds of compassion." Some 40 years later, President George W. Bush would sign a Medicare reform law, the largest overhaul of the program in its history.

In 1971,the lunar module Falcon of the Apollo 15 mission landed on the moon.

File Photo by David R. Scott/NASA

In 1974, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, by a vote of 21-17, approved a third article of impeachment against U.S. President Richard Nixon, charging him with ignoring congressional subpoenas. Nixon resigned -- just over a week later -- before he could be impeached.





In 1975, former Teamsters Union President Jimmy Hoffa was last seen outside a suburban Detroit restaurant. He was declared dead in 1982.

Jimmy Hoffa (R) is pictured here in 1961. UPI File Photo

In 2009, Britain, Australia and Romania pulled their remaining forces from Iraq, leaving the United States and its almost 130,000 troops as the sole remnant of the 2003 multinational invading coalition.

In 2010, more than 1,500 people were reported dead after Pakistan was wracked by record rainfall and massive flooding. Officials said 4 million people had been displaced.

In 2020, NASA launched the most advanced Mars rover yet -- the Perseverance -- with technology and tools to find signs of life on the Red Planet.