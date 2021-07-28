Trending
Advertisement
Top News
July 28, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Clinton becomes 1st woman to get nod from major party

On July 28, 2016, Hillary Clinton became the first woman to accept a presidential nomination from a major U.S. political party.

By
UPI Staff
Hillary Clinton reaches out for balloons after her acceptance speech during the Democratic National Convention at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 28, 2016. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI
Hillary Clinton reaches out for balloons after her acceptance speech during the Democratic National Convention at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 28, 2016. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1868, the ratified 14th Amendment was adopted into the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing citizenship and all its privileges to African Americans.

Advertisement

In 1917, thousands of Black Americans marched down New York City's Fifth Avenue as part of the so-called Silent Parade to protest racial violence.

In 1945, the United States approved the charter establishing the United Nations.

In 1945, a military B-25 bomber crashed into the Empire State Building in New York City, killing 14 people and setting the building ablaze.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson announced he was dispatching 50,000 more U.S. troops to South Vietnam almost immediately, doubling monthly draft calls.

In 1976, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Tangshan, China, area, killing more than 240,000 people. It was among the deadliest quakes in recorded history.

In 1984, U.S. President Ronald Reagan opened the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles. A Soviet-led bloc of 15 nations, as well as Iran, Libya, Albania and Bolivia, boycotted the Games.

Olympic Torch Tower of the Los Angeles Coliseum on the day of the opening ceremonies of the XXIII Summer Olympics on July 28, 1984. UPI File Photo


Advertisement

In 1990, the collision of a freighter and two barges spilled 500,000 gallons of oil in the Houston Ship Channel near Galveston, Texas.

In 2003, J.P. Morgan Chase and Citigroup, the two largest U.S. banks, agreed to pay nearly $300 million in fines and penalties to settle charges they had aided Enron in deceiving investors.

In 2010, a plane flying in intense fog and rain to Islamabad crashed in the Himalayan foothills near its destination, killing all 152 people aboard.

File Photo by Sajjad Ali Qureshi/UPI

In 2016, Hillary Clinton became the first woman to accept a presidential nomination from a major U.S. political party. She edged out fellow Democratic contender Bernie Sanders, but lost the general election to Republican Donald Trump.

In 2019, 16-year-old Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf became the first Fortnite World Cup champion. His $3 million cash prize was the largest payout ever for a single player in an esports tournament.

In 2020, the MLB postponed the Miami Marlins' next six games because of the team's outbreak of COVID-19 virus.

Advertisement

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Hillary Clinton's full speech at the Democratic National Convention UPI Archives: Clinton finds her voice – but the sexism that greets women's speech endures

Latest Headlines

Economic woes push South Korea's millennials to rethink politics
World News // 12 minutes ago
Economic woes push South Korea's millennials to rethink politics
July 28 (UPI) -- South Koreans struggling to find their footing in an uncertain economy could be turning increasingly to the nation's political parties for answers.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Top News // 12 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, July 28, 2021
On July 28, 2016, Hillary Clinton became the first woman to accept a presidential nomination from a major U.S. political party.
Justice Dept. declines to defend GOP Rep. Mo Brooks against Jan. 6 lawsuit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Dept. declines to defend GOP Rep. Mo Brooks against Jan. 6 lawsuit
July 28 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has declined Republican Rep. Mo Brooks' request to defend him against a lawsuit that accuses him of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building.
Harris meets with tribal leaders to discuss Native American voting rights
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Harris meets with tribal leaders to discuss Native American voting rights
July 27 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday the United States has a "solemn duty" to uphold the sovereignty of Native Americans in a meeting on voting rights with tribal leaders.
Blinken condemns swastika found carved into State Department elevator
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Blinken condemns swastika found carved into State Department elevator
July 27 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday condemned a swastika that was found carved in an elevator at the State Department, saying "hate has no place" at the agency.
Ex-intelligence analyst sentenced to 45 months for leaking classified information
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-intelligence analyst sentenced to 45 months for leaking classified information
July 27 (UPI) -- Daniel Hale, a former intelligence analyst and military member, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for leaking classified national defense information regarding drone warfare to a reporter.
Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Rep. McCarthy withdraws Republicans from economic disparity committee
July 27 (UPI) -- House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday withdrew all minority party members from the House special committee on economic disparity, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office said.
Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden's 21-point immigration plan includes resumption of expedited removal
July 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday released a plan outlining its immigration policy, including plans to resume the expedited removal process.
Texas man found guilty of killing San Antonio detective
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas man found guilty of killing San Antonio detective
July 27 (UPI) -- A Texas jury has convicted a man of capital murder in the shooting death of a San Antonio police detective in 2016.
Justice Department sells one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album seized from Shkreli
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Justice Department sells one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album seized from Shkreli
July 27 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday announced it sold a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album seized from former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli to clear an amount he owed for his conviction on charges of security fraud.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Still in seclusion, FBI agent who was real 'Donnie Brasco' glad he took down Mafia 40 years ago
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
Twin meteor showers could spark fireballs to close out July
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
Plane crash kills 4 near Lake Tahoe
Capitol Police officer to Jan. 6 investigators: Rioters said 'Trump sent us'
Capitol Police officer to Jan. 6 investigators: Rioters said 'Trump sent us'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/