July 27, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Bomb explodes at Atlanta Summer Olympics

On July 27, 1996, a bomb exploded at Olympic Park in Atlanta during the Summer Games, killing two people and injuring more than 100 other people.

UPI Staff
July 27 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1794, Maximilien Robespierre, architect of the French Revolution's Reign of Terror, was overthrown and arrested by the National Convention. Robespierre, who encouraged the execution, mostly by guillotine, of more than 17,000 enemies of the revolution, was himself guillotined the following day.

In 1909, Orville Wright set a record by staying aloft in a plane for 1 hour, 12 minutes, 40 seconds.

In 1921, at the University of Toronto, Canadian scientists Frederick Banting and Charles Best successfully isolated insulin -- a hormone they believed could prevent diabetes -- for the first time.

In 1953, a truce officially ended the Korean War, which had begun June 25, 1950.

File Photo courtesy of the Harry S. Truman Library & Museum

In 1974, the House judiciary committee voted to recommend impeachment of President Richard Nixon in the Watergate scandal. The 37th president resigned less than two weeks later.

In 1986, Greg LeMond, 25, of Sacramento, became the first American to win cycling's most famous contest, the Tour de France.

In 1989, a Korean Air DC-10 crashed in heavy fog while attempting to land at Tripoli airport in Libya, killing 82 people, four of them on the ground.

In 1996, a bomb exploded at Olympic Park in Atlanta during the Summer Games, killing two people and injuring more than 100 other people.

In 2002, nine coal miners were trapped 240 feet underground in southwestern Pennsylvania when a wall collapsed, inundating them with water. A three-day rescue operation saved them all.

Former Pittsburgh Steeler and Hall of Famer John Stallworth poses for photos with members of the nine rescued Quecreek miner before the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders football game on at Heinz Field on September 15, 2002 File Photo by Stephen Gross/UPI

In 2012, the Summer Olympics opened in London, with 10,820 athletes representing 204 countries.

In 2020, Rep. John Lewis became the first Black lawmaker to lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda 10 days after his death from cancer.

File Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI


Retired Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies following bike accident
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Retired Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi dies following bike accident
July 27 (UPI) -- Mike Enzi, a retired Republican Wyoming senator, has died after being seriously injured in a bike accident last week, according to his family. He was 77.
Hundreds of San Francisco bars to demand proof of vaccination to enter
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Hundreds of San Francisco bars to demand proof of vaccination to enter
July 27 (UPI) -- An organization of hundreds of bars and restaurants in the city of San Francisco announced that all members decided to offer in-house service to patrons who show proof of vaccination.
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Cuba's Paris embassy hit with gas bomb; blames U.S. for inciting violence
World News // 2 hours ago
Cuba's Paris embassy hit with gas bomb; blames U.S. for inciting violence
July 27 (UPI) -- The Cuban Embassy in France late Monday said it was the victim of a Molotov cocktail attack that it blamed the United States for inciting.
Tesla reports record $1.14B in second quarter net income
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tesla reports record $1.14B in second quarter net income
July 26 (UPI) -- Tesla reported a record net income of more than $1 billion for the first time as its second-quarter earnings report exceeded expectations on Monday.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sanctions Ben & Jerry's over Israel boycott
July 26 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the state to place Ben & Jerry's on a list to potentially halt business with the ice cream maker and its parent company after it decided to halt sales in Israeli occupied territories.
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California
July 26 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed while walking in Oakland on Monday but was "not seriously injured" her official Twitter account said.
Britney Spears' new lawyer files petition to replace father as conservator
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Britney Spears' new lawyer files petition to replace father as conservator
July 26 (UPI) -- The new attorney for pop star Britney Spears on Monday petitioned a California court to remove her father as her conservator and replace him with a professional fiduciary.
EPA to implement tighter limits on wastewater pollution from coal power plants
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
EPA to implement tighter limits on wastewater pollution from coal power plants
July 26 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it plans to place tighter restrictions on wastewater pollution from coal-fired power plants.
5 killed, including deputy, during California hostage standoff
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
5 killed, including deputy, during California hostage standoff
July 26 (UPI) -- Five people, including a sheriff's deputy, were killed amid a multi-hour standoff with a gunman who had barricaded himself with family members within a southern California residence, officials said.
