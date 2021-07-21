Trending
Advertisement
Top News
July 21, 2021 / 3:00 AM / Updated at 7:37 AM

On This Day: Longest solar eclipse of 21st century

On July 22, 2009, millions of people across Asia sought vantage points to view a rare 6 1/2-minute solar eclipse, longest of the 21st century. It will not be surpassed until 2132.

By
A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle aircraft from the 44th Fighter Squadron out of Kadena Air Base, Japan, releases a flare over Okinawa, Japan, July 22, 2009, during a total solar eclipse. File Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Warren/U.S. Air Force
A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle aircraft from the 44th Fighter Squadron out of Kadena Air Base, Japan, releases a flare over Okinawa, Japan, July 22, 2009, during a total solar eclipse. File Photo by Airman 1st Class Chad Warren/U.S. Air Force | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- On this day in history:

In 1864, in the first battle of Atlanta, Confederate troops under Gen. John Hood were defeated by Union forces under Gen. William Sherman.

Advertisement

In 1916, a bomb hidden in a suitcase exploded during a Preparedness Day parade on San Francisco's Market Street, killing 10 people and injuring 40. The parade was in support of the United States' entrance into World War I.

In 1933, Wiley Post completed his first solo flight around the world. It took him 7 days, 18 hours and 45 minutes.

In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger died in a hail of bullets from federal agents outside Chicago's Biograph Theater.

UPI File Photo

In 1991, police arrested serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, finding human body parts stored in his refrigerator and freezer, and others decomposing in chemicals in a 57-gallon drum. Dahmer confessed to 17 murders in all.

In 1992, cartel boss Pablo Escobar vanished along with 10 fellow prison inmates after they staged a riot and held four high-level government officials hostage for some 20 hours in Bogota, Colombia.

Advertisement

In 1994, a U.S. federal judge ordered The Citadel, a state-financed military college in Charleston, S.C., to open its doors to women.

File Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/UPI

In 2003, Saddam Hussein's sons Uday and Qusai were killed by U.S. forces in a 6-hour firefight at a house in Mosul in northern Iraq.

In 2009, millions of people across Asia sought vantage points to view a rare 6 1/2-minute solar eclipse, longest of the 21st century. It will not be surpassed until 2132.

In 2020, reality TV star Kim Kardashian asked for "compassion and empathy" for her husband, rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, amid his struggle with bipolar disorder.

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Total solar eclipse casts a shadow on South America UPI Archives: 'Super blood wolf moon' was last total lunar eclipse until 2021

Latest Headlines

Tokyo officials fire director of Olympics Opening Ceremony over old Holocaust joke
World News // 7 minutes ago
Tokyo officials fire director of Olympics Opening Ceremony over old Holocaust joke
July 22 (UPI) -- Tokyo Olympic officials on Thursday sacked the director of the Opening Ceremony the day before it's scheduled to begin after a video clip from 1998 resurfaced showing him telling a joke about the Holocaust.
China rejects WHO's plan for second COVID-19 origins study
World News // 2 hours ago
China rejects WHO's plan for second COVID-19 origins study
July 22 (UPI) -- A senior official with China's leading health authority on Thursday rejected the World Health Organization's proposed plan to conduct a second investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mississippi man charged with assaulting police during Capitol siege
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mississippi man charged with assaulting police during Capitol siege
July 22 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Mississippi man with assaulting police officers while breaching the Capitol building with a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.
Firm sued for religious discrimination in firing man over fingerprinting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Firm sued for religious discrimination in firing man over fingerprinting
July 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing a Minnesota company, alleging discrimination by firing an employee who refused to be fingerprinted on the basis of his Christian faith.
UPI Almanac for Thursday, July 22, 2021
Top News // 4 hours ago
UPI Almanac for Thursday, July 22, 2021
On July 22, 2009, millions of people across Asia sought vantage points to view a rare 6 1/2-minute solar eclipse, longest of the 21st century.
'Incel' charged with plotting to kill sorority members
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
'Incel' charged with plotting to kill sorority members
July 22 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury has charged an Ohio man who describes himself as an "incel," men who blame women for their involuntary celibacy, for plotting to killing sorority members.
Milley: Taliban takeover of Afghanistan 'not a forgone conclusion'
Defense News // 7 hours ago
Milley: Taliban takeover of Afghanistan 'not a forgone conclusion'
July 21 (UPI) -- The United States' top military leaders on Wednesday touted Afghanistan's abilities to prevent the Taliban from taking over as the militant terrorist group has made territorial advances amid the U.S. drawdown.
Pfizer-BioNTech sign deal to produce COVID-19 vaccines in Africa
World News // 8 hours ago
Pfizer-BioNTech sign deal to produce COVID-19 vaccines in Africa
July 21 (UPI) -- Pfizer with its German partner BioNTech announced an agreement Wednesday with South African biopharmaceutical Biovac to manufacture their COVID-19 vaccine for distribution within the vaccine-strapped African Union.
Biden says COVID-19 is 'a pandemic for those' unvaccinated at Ohio town hall
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden says COVID-19 is 'a pandemic for those' unvaccinated at Ohio town hall
July 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday said during a town hall in Ohio that the current rise of COVID-19 cases indicates "a pandemic for those who haven't gotten the vaccination."
Pelosi vetoes two recommendations for Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Pelosi vetoes two recommendations for Jan. 6 committee
July 21 (UPI) -- Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi vetoed two choices to serve on the Jan. 6 committee Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China shifts focus to Fort Detrick in rebuff to WHO proposal
China shifts focus to Fort Detrick in rebuff to WHO proposal
Navy's newest 'berthing barge' leaves the factory
Navy's newest 'berthing barge' leaves the factory
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
U.S. life expectancy drops 1.5 years in 2020 due to pandemic
U.S. life expectancy drops 1.5 years in 2020 due to pandemic
BTS named special presidential envoy by South Korea
BTS named special presidential envoy by South Korea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/