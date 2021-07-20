Trending
Advertisement
Top News
July 20, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Armstrong, Aldrin step foot on the moon

On July 20, 1969, U.S. Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the moon -- Armstrong first and Aldrin about 20 minutes later.

By
UPI Staff
On July 20, 1969, U.S. Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the moon. File Photo courtesy of NASA
On July 20, 1969, U.S. Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the moon. File Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1859, American baseball fans were charged an admission fee for the first time. About 1,500 spectators each paid 50 cents to see Brooklyn play New York.

Advertisement

In 1881, five years after U.S. Army Gen. George A. Custer's defeat at the Battle of Little Bighorn, Sioux leader Sitting Bull surrendered to the Army, which promised amnesty for him and his followers.

In 1940, Billboard magazine published its first "Music Popularity Chart," topped by "I'll Never Smile Again" by the Tommy Dorsey orchestra with Frank Sinatra.

In 1945, the U.S. flag was raised over Berlin as the first U.S. troops moved in to take part in the post-World War II occupation.

In 1951, while entering a mosque in the Jordanian sector of east Jerusalem, King Abdullah of Jordan was assassinated by a Palestinian nationalist.

File Photo by Cecil Beaton/Imperial War Museum

In 1968, the first Special Olympics Games were contested at Soldier Field in Chicago.

In 1969, U.S. Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the moon -- Armstrong first and Aldrin about 20 minutes later.

Advertisement

In 1976, the Viking 1 lander, an unmanned U.S. planetary probe, became the first spacecraft to successfully land on the surface of Mars.

In 1985, treasure hunter Mel Fisher located a Spanish galleon sunk by a 1622 hurricane off Key West, Fla. It contained $400 million worth of treasure.

In 1989, U.S. President George H.W. Bush called for the United States to organize a long-range space program to support an orbiting space station, a moon base and a manned mission to Mars.

File Photo courtesy NASA

In 1993, White House Deputy Counsel Vince Foster was found shot to death in a park in northern Virginia. His death was ruled a suicide.

In 2005, the U.S. Justice Department activated its online National Sex Offender Public Registry, linking the registries of 22 states.

In 2012, a gunman set off tear gas grenades and opened fire at a midnight screening of The Dark Knight Rises at a theater in Aurora, Colo., killing 12 people and wounding 58. The accused killer, James E. Holmes, later pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. In 2015, he was convicted on multiple counts of murder.

Advertisement

In 2013, Helen Thomas, UPI White House reporter through the administrations of 10 presidents, died at age 92. President Bill Clinton called Thomas "a symbol of everything American journalism can and should be -- the embodiment of fearless integrity, fierce commitment to accuracy, the insistence of holding government accountable." Thomas left the news agency in 2000 and became a columnist for Hearst Newspapers.

In 2015, Cuba and the United States restored full diplomatic relations, with the reopening of reciprocal embassies in Havana and Washington.

In 2018, Walt Disney Studios fired James Gunn as director of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 for offensive jokes he made online decades ago. The studio hired him back in March 2018 after he apologized.

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Astro's mom feared her son would sink UPI Archives: Edison scoffed at moon trip

Latest Headlines

Ben & Jerry's to stop sales in Israeli occupied territories
World News // 43 minutes ago
Ben & Jerry's to stop sales in Israeli occupied territories
July 20 (UPI) -- U.S. ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's announced it will no longer sell its products in Israeli occupied territories, saying "it is inconsistent with our values."
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Top News // 53 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, July 20, 2021
On July 20, 1969, U.S. Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the moon.
First batch of Afghan interpreters to be housed at Virginia's Fort Lee
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
First batch of Afghan interpreters to be housed at Virginia's Fort Lee
July 19 (UPI) -- Virginia's Fort Lee has been selected to house the first batch of thousands of Afghans fleeing their country after having aided the U.S. military during its two-decade war in the Middle Eastern country.
Six injured after house explosion in Texas
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Six injured after house explosion in Texas
July 19 (UPI) -- Six people were hospitalized after a home exploded in Plano, Texas, on Monday, authorities said.
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon
July 19 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said early Tuesday it fired artillery shells at Lebanon in retaliation for rockets launched toward Israel from the neighboring Middle Eastern country.
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Biden admin transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Morocco
July 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced early Monday that it has transferred its first prisoner from the Guantanamo Bay facility, leaving 39 remaining at the controversial Cuban detention center.
PG&E says its equipment may have sparked 30,000-acre Dixie Fire in California
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
PG&E says its equipment may have sparked 30,000-acre Dixie Fire in California
July 19 (UPI) -- Pacific Gas & Electric Co. told a California watchdog its utility equipment may have been responsible for the 30,000-acre Dixie Fire.
Kevin McCarthy names 5 GOP picks to Jan. 6 riot select committee
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kevin McCarthy names 5 GOP picks to Jan. 6 riot select committee
July 19 (UPI) -- House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy named five Republican lawmakers to serve on the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building.
U.S. officials place Britain on highest-level COVID-19 travel advisory
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. officials place Britain on highest-level COVID-19 travel advisory
July 19 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and State Department officials on Monday issued an advisory to avoid travel to Britain due to a surge in COVID-19 infections in the country.
Bootleg Fire grows beyond 343,00 acres; hot weather hinders containment
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Bootleg Fire grows beyond 343,00 acres; hot weather hinders containment
July 19 (UPI) -- Oregon's Bootleg Fire, the largest active blaze in the nation, grew to 343,755 acres at just 25% containment as firefighters battled unfavorable weather conditions for the ninth consecutive day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Boeing's Starliner secures atop Atlas V rocket for second uncrewed launch
Boeing's Starliner secures atop Atlas V rocket for second uncrewed launch
Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison
Capitol rioter sentenced to eight months in prison
2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson
2 dead, several injured, children missing after series of shootings in Tucson
U.S. Air Force sends F-22s to Western Pacific as message to China
U.S. Air Force sends F-22s to Western Pacific as message to China
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
Canada will soon reopen border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/