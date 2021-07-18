Advertisement
Top News
July 18, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Sen. Edward Kennedy drives off bridge, killing Mary Jo Kopechne

On July 18, 1969, a car driven by Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., plunged from a bridge into a tidal pond at Chappaquiddick Island in Massachusetts, killing his passenger, Mary Jo Kopechne.

By
UPI Staff
Mourners throw flowers off the Dike Bridge on July 19, 1979, the 10th anniversary of the day Sen. Edward Kennedy's car plunged off the bridge, killing Mary Jo Kopechne. UPI File Photo
Mourners throw flowers off the Dike Bridge on July 19, 1979, the 10th anniversary of the day Sen. Edward Kennedy's car plunged off the bridge, killing Mary Jo Kopechne. UPI File Photo | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1925, Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf was published. The book hit bookstores in Germany for the first time in 70 years in 2016 and became a best-seller. The new version included 3,500 annotations and 2,000 pages versus the original's 800.

Advertisement

In 1938, Douglas Corrigan took off from Floyd Bennett Field in New York for a return flight to California but lost his bearings in the clouds, he said, and flew instead to Ireland. He became an instant celebrity called "Wrong Way" Corrigan.

In 1939, after a sneak preview of The Wizard of Oz, producers debated about removing "Over the Rainbow" because it seemed to slow things down. The song later contributed to the evolution of the rainbow flag as a gay icon.

In 1947, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower appointed Florence Blanchfield lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, becoming the first woman to hold a permanent military rank.

In 1969, a car driven by Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., plunged from a bridge into a tidal pond at Chappaquiddick Island in Massachusetts, killing his passenger, Mary Jo Kopechne.

UPI File Photo

In 1976, Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci became the first person in Olympic Games history to be awarded the score of a perfect 10 in gymnastics.

In 1977, Vietnam was admitted to the United Nations.

In 1984, a gunman opened fire at a McDonald's restaurant in San Ysidro, Calif., killing 21 people.

In 1989, My Sister Sam actor Rebecca Schaeffer was shot to death in her Los Angeles apartment. Her death led to the passage of an anti-stalking law in California.

In 1994, a car bombing in Buenos Aires killed about 100 people in or near a building that housed Jewish organizations.

In 2007, Michael Vick, quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League, was indicted on federal charges related to an illegal dogfighting operation. He was subsequently sentenced to 23 months in prison.

File Photo by Haraz N. Ghanbari/UPI

In 2012, victims of a suicide bomb at Syria's National Security Bureau included Defense Minister Daoud Rajiha, Deputy Defense Minister Assef Shawkat (President Bashar al-Assad's brother-in-law), former Defense Minister Hassan Turkomani and NSB chief Hisham Ikhtiar.

In 2013, Detroit became the largest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy.

In 2019, an arson attack on Kyoto Animation studio in Japan killed 33 people.

File Photo courtesy of EPA-EFE

Read More

UPI Archives: Chappaquiddick prosecutor dies at 85 UPI Archives: Sen. Ted Kennedy dies at 77

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, July 18, 2021
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, July 18, 2021
On July 18, 1969, a car driven by Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., plunged from a bridge into a tidal pond at Chappaquiddick Island, killing Mary Jo Kopechne.
Alaska Supreme Court allows recall effort against Gov. Mike Dunleavy to proceed
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Alaska Supreme Court allows recall effort against Gov. Mike Dunleavy to proceed
July 17 (UPI) -- The Alaska Supreme Court ruled Friday that an effort to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy has legal grounds to proceed.
Three Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. test positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Three Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. test positive for COVID-19
July 17 (UPI) -- Three Texas Democrats who left the state for Washington, D.C. to prevent a vote on restrictive voting laws tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.
Missing woman's body recovered, 7 rescued after Boston Harbor boat crash
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Missing woman's body recovered, 7 rescued after Boston Harbor boat crash
July 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard recovered the body of a missing woman who was aboard a boat before it crashed Saturday in Boston Harbor after recovering seven others.
Western Europe floods: Death toll climbs to 170
World News // 17 hours ago
Western Europe floods: Death toll climbs to 170
July 17 (UPI) -- The death toll Saturday from Western Europe flooding climbed to 170, local authorities said.
Julia Ducournau's 'Titane' wins top prize at the Cannes Film Festival
World News // 11 hours ago
Julia Ducournau's 'Titane' wins top prize at the Cannes Film Festival
July 17 (UPI) -- Director Julia Ducournau won the Palme d'Or, the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival, for her film 'Titane' on Saturday.
Boeing's Starliner secured atop Atlas V rocket for second uncrewed launch
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Boeing's Starliner secured atop Atlas V rocket for second uncrewed launch
July 17 (UPI) -- Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft was secured atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket for upcoming its second uncrewed flight test Saturday at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Cuomo directs hate crimes task force to investigate attack of Jewish man
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Cuomo directs hate crimes task force to investigate attack of Jewish man
July 17 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the investigation of an attack on a Jewish man who was beaten and robbed while walking to a synagogue.
Afghan government, Taliban leaders meet for peace negotiations
World News // 13 hours ago
Afghan government, Taliban leaders meet for peace negotiations
July 17 (UPI) -- Leaders of the Afghan government and the Taliban met for peace negotiations Saturday after the militants proposed a cease-fire amid ongoing clashes.
British health secretary Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19
World News // 13 hours ago
British health secretary Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19
July 17 (UPI) -- British health secretary Sajid Javid said Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms after receiving two doses of the vaccine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Convicted 'Hollywood Ripper' serial killer receives death sentence
Convicted 'Hollywood Ripper' serial killer receives death sentence
U.S. Air Force sends F-22s to Western Pacific as message to China
U.S. Air Force sends F-22s to Western Pacific as message to China
NASA says Hubble telescope is back after computer glitch fixed
NASA says Hubble telescope is back after computer glitch fixed
MQ-9 Reaper's automatic takeoff, landing capability tested successfully
MQ-9 Reaper's automatic takeoff, landing capability tested successfully
Alaska Supreme Court allows recall effort against Gov. Mike Dunleavy to proceed
Alaska Supreme Court allows recall effort against Gov. Mike Dunleavy to proceed

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/