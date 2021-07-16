Trending
Advertisement
Top News
July 16, 2021 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: U.S. tests first atom bomb

On July 16, 1945, the first test of the atom bomb was conducted at a base near Alamogordo, N.M.

By
UPI Staff
Scene from the first atomic bomb test 0.016 second after explosion at the Trinity site on a secret base on July 16, 1945, in Alamogordo, New Mexico. The viewed hemisphere's highest point in this image is about 200 meters high. File photo by File Photo courtesy of the Los Alamos National Laboratory
Scene from the first atomic bomb test 0.016 second after explosion at the Trinity site on a secret base on July 16, 1945, in Alamogordo, New Mexico. The viewed hemisphere's highest point in this image is about 200 meters high. File photo by File Photo courtesy of the Los Alamos National Laboratory

July 16 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1790, the U.S. Congress designated the District of Columbia as the permanent seat of the U.S. government.

Advertisement

In 1935, the world's first parking meter was installed in Oklahoma City.

In 1945, the first test of the atom bomb was conducted at a base near Alamogordo, N.M. Because the test was top secret, military officials issued a press release announcing the explosion of a remote ammunition dump in case civilians noticed the blast.

In 1951, J.D. Salinger's The Catcher in the Rye was published.

In 1959, Billie Holiday, considered one of the greatest jazz singers despite a tragic life, died of cardiac failure at age 44.

File Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress

In 1969, Apollo 11, the first moon-landing mission, was launched from the Kennedy Space Center, carrying astronauts Neil Armstrong, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins.

In 1980, Ronald Reagan was unanimously nominated as the Republican candidate for president at the GOP National Convention in Detroit. He chose George H. W. Bush as his running mate after former President Gerald Ford declined to join the ticket.

UPI File Photo

In 1990, an earthquake struck Luzon Island in the Philippines, killing about 1,600 people.

In 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, were killed in the crash of a single-engine plane in the Atlantic Ocean off the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard. The son of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was 39.

In 2004, TV personality and businesswoman Martha Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison and five months of house arrest after being found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction of an agency proceeding and making false statements to federal investigators.

In 2015, four Marines were killed and three others seriously injured when a gunman opened fire at two U.S. military facilities in Chattanooga, Tenn. The attacker, Mohammad Youssef Abdulazeez, was killed by police in a gunfight.

In 2018, President Donald Trump said he didn't "see any reason why" Russia would have interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election after a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki Finland.

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Atomic bomb destroys Japanese city of Nagasaki UPI Archives: For one reporter, 1945 visit to Hiroshima was about more than a scoop

Latest Headlines

Probie the fire dog an essential sidekick in fighting wildfires in Oregon
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Probie the fire dog an essential sidekick in fighting wildfires in Oregon
This week, Probie donned his little red vest and went to visit a base camp for the Bootleg Fire, where crews are battling flames that have consumed over 200,000 acres.
1 officer fatally shot, 4 injured in 10-hour Texas standoff with barricaded suspect
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
1 officer fatally shot, 4 injured in 10-hour Texas standoff with barricaded suspect
July 16 (UPI) -- A west Texas county sheriff's sergeant was fatally shot and four other law enforcement agents were wounded in a shootout that erupted when confronting a suspect who had barricaded himself in a residence.
Survey: More than 90% of S. Koreans don't believe N. Korea will denuclearize
World News // 3 hours ago
Survey: More than 90% of S. Koreans don't believe N. Korea will denuclearize
SEOUL, July 16 (UPI) -- More than nine in 10 South Koreans don't believe Pyongyang is willing to give up its nuclear weapons, a survey by government-run think tank the Korea Institute for National Unification found.
WHO: 'Strong likelihood' more dangerous COVID-19 variants will emerge
World News // 3 hours ago
WHO: 'Strong likelihood' more dangerous COVID-19 variants will emerge
July 16 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization warned of the strong likelihood that further, possibly more dangerous and more challenging variants of the coronavirus will emerge.
UPI Almanac for Friday, July 16, 2021
Top News // 4 hours ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, July 16, 2021
On July 16, 1945, the first test of the atom bomb was conducted at a base near Alamogordo, N.M.
Biden admin announces measures to combat cyberattacks, ransomware
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden admin announces measures to combat cyberattacks, ransomware
July 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced measures to combat the recent surge in cyberattacks including offering a $10 million reward for information that identifies those responsible.
British MPs vote for diplomatic boycott of Beijing 'Genocide' Olympics
World News // 7 hours ago
British MPs vote for diplomatic boycott of Beijing 'Genocide' Olympics
July 15 (UPI) -- British Parliament unanimously voted Thursday to diplomatically boycott the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, the latest punitive move by a Western nation against China over atrocities against its Uighur population.
Merrick Garland restores immigration judges' ability to pause deportation cases
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Merrick Garland restores immigration judges' ability to pause deportation cases
July 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday reversed a Trump-era order preventing immigration judges from administratively closing low-priority cases.
Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigns after failure to form government
World News // 8 hours ago
Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigns after failure to form government
July 15 (UPI) -- Saad Hariri, Lebanon's prime minister-designate, announced his resignation Thursday after saying President Michel Aoun rejected his efforts to form a government.
More than 40 dead, dozens missing after floods in western Germany
World News // 1 day ago
More than 40 dead, dozens missing after floods in western Germany
July 15 (UPI) -- Dozens of people have been killed in severe flooding in Western Europe as the region experienced levels of rain not seen in a century.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More than 40 dead, dozens missing after floods in western Germany
More than 40 dead, dozens missing after floods in western Germany
Florida condo collapse: Death toll increases to 97; 4 identified
Florida condo collapse: Death toll increases to 97; 4 identified
Biden: 'Historic' child tax credit payments could lift families out of poverty
Biden: 'Historic' child tax credit payments could lift families out of poverty
Los Angeles County to require masks indoors as COVID-19 cases rise
Los Angeles County to require masks indoors as COVID-19 cases rise
Strong winds, masts caused China skyscraper to sway, experts find
Strong winds, masts caused China skyscraper to sway, experts find

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/