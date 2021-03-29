On March 29, 1951, Ethel and Julius Rosenberg were convicted of conspiracy to commit espionage for passing atomic weapons information to the Soviet Union. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

Charles Manson is taken into custody at the Los Angeles jail in 1969 after being charged with the murders of actress Sharon Tate and her unborn child along with several of her friends. On March 29, 1971, Manson and three followers were sentenced to death in the slayings in Los Angeles. File Photo by Ernie Schwork/UPI

March 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1812, Lucy Payne Washington, sister-in-law of U.S. President James Madison, married Supreme Court Justice Thomas Dodd in the first wedding performed in the White House.

Advertisement

In 1886, Coca-Cola was created by Dr. John Pemberton, who produced it in his backyard in Atlanta.

In 1951, Ethel and Julius Rosenberg were convicted of conspiracy to commit espionage for passing atomic weapons information to the Soviet Union. They were executed in 1953.

In 1961, the 23rd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified. The amendment gave District of Columbia residents the right to vote in presidential elections.

In 1971, cult leader Charles Manson and three followers (Susan Atkins, Leslie Van Houten and Patricia Krenwinkel) were sentenced to death in the Tate-Labianca slayings in Los Angeles. The sentences and a fifth death sentence, for Charles "Tex" Watson, were later commuted to life in prison.

In 1973, the last U.S. combat troops left South Vietnam (some advisers and others remained), ending the United States' direct military involvement in a war that didn't officially end until 1975.

In 1991, six-time Italian Prime Minister Giulio Andreotti quit, opening the way for the country's 50th government since World War II.

In 2004, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia joined NATO.

In 2006, acting Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert's Kadima Party narrowly won the national election, taking 28 seats, forcing it into a coalition situation.

In 2010, two suicide bombers killed 39 people in attacks on the Moscow subway system.

In 2011, small levels of radiation from Japan's earthquake-tsunami-damaged Fukushima nuclear plant were detected in at least 15 U.S. states, but the Environmental Protection Agency said they posed no threat to public health.

In 2020, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari announced a 14-day "cessation of all movements" for its capital of Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.