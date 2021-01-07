Jobless Americans stand in line for a free meal in New York in 1930. On January 6, 1931, as the Great Depression was getting underway, a report to U.S. President Herbert Hoover estimated that 4 million to 5 million Americans were out of work. UPI File Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1927, commercial trans-Atlantic telephone service between New York and London was inaugurated.

In 1931, as the Great Depression was getting underway, a report to U.S. President Herbert Hoover estimated that 4 million to 5 million Americans were out of work.

In 1953, U.S. President Harry Truman announced that the United States had developed the hydrogen bomb.

In 1979, the Cambodian government of Pol Pot was overthrown.

In 1980, the U.S. government authorized $1.5 billion in loans for Chrysler Corp.

In 1989, Japan's Emperor Hirohito died at the age of 88.

In 1993, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a long-awaited report that classified environmental tobacco smoke as a carcinogen.

In 1999, U.S. President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial opened in the Senate. He was acquitted.

In 2003, U.S. President George W. Bush proposed a tax-cut package of $670 billion over 10 years.

In 2015, Islamist terrorists stormed the Paris office of Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 members of the satirical publication's staff. French President Francois Hollande described it as "an act of exceptional barbarism."

In 2019, Amazon reached a market capitalization of $797 billion to become the world's most valuable company for the first time over Microsoft and Apple.

In 2020, the most powerful earthquake in a series of temblors struck Puerto Rico. The quakes killed four people and caused $3.1 billion in damage.