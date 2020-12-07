Left to right, cast members James Norton, Louis Garrel, Ronan, Gerwig, Dern, Watson, Tracy Letts, Pugh, Scanlen, Chalamet and Cooper. Norton plays John Brooke, Garrel plays Friedrich Bhaer and Letts plays Mr. Dashwood in the film. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Director Greta Gerwig (L) and her partner Noah Baumbach. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Left to right, cast member Laura Dern, Watson, Pugh, Scanlen and Ronan. Dern plays Marmee March. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Watson (L) and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez smile and exchange words on the red carpet. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Left to right, Watson, Ronan, Pugh and Scanlen. The {link:first photo of the cast: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Movies/2018/12/13/Photo-offers-first-look-at-Little-Women-cast-in-costume/4691544727703/"} on set came this time last year when Watson tweeted a picture of the cast. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Cast member Emma Watson arrives on the red carpet. The film is {link:based on author: "https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Movies/2019/08/13/Saoirse-Ronan-Emma-Watson-bring-Little-Women-to-life-in-new-trailer/6471565713142/"} Louisa May Alcott's book of the same name. Watson plays Meg March. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1787, Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

In 1909, Leo Baekeland patented the process for making Bakelite, giving birth to the modern plastics industry.

In 1941, Japan launched a sneak attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, catapulting the United States into World War II. The attack killed 2,403 people, wounded hundreds, destroyed 188 planes and crippled the U.S. Pacific Fleet. The following day, President Franklin D. Roosevelt called Dec. 7 "a date which will live in infamy."

In 1972, Apollo 17 was launched on the last scheduled manned mission to the moon. Astronauts Eugene Cernan and Jack Schmitt left a commemorative plaque on the lunar surface as they left.

In 1975, Indonesia invaded East Timor after the latter declared itself a democratic republic in the wake of Portugal's departure from the island. More than 100,000 East Timorese died in the conflict, most of whom were civilians placed in internment camps or killed by the Indonesian military.

In 1982, the first execution by lethal injection took place at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas.

In 1987, Mikhail Gorbachev became the first Soviet leader to officially visit the United States since 1973.

In 1988, an estimated 25,000 people died in a powerful earthquake in Armenia.

In 1992, the destruction of a 16th-century mosque by militant Hindus touched off five days of violence across India that left more than 1,100 people dead.

In 1993, U.S. Energy Secretary Hazel O'Leary revealed the United States had conducted 204 underground nuclear tests from 1963 to 1990 without informing the public.

In 1993, Colin Ferguson opened fire on a New York commuter train, killing six people and injuring 19 others. The shooter, who was from Jamaica, blamed his hatred of white people.

In 2004, Hamid Karzai was sworn in as Afghanistan's first popularly elected president.

In 2016, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake rattled Indonesia's Aceh province, killing nearly 100 people.

In 2016, a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft crashed near Islamabad, killing 48 people. Among the dead was pop-star-turned-Muslim-cleric Junaid Jamshed.

In 2019, Greta Gerwig's Little Women premiered at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. The film starred Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern and Timothee Chalamet.