Russia claims it expelled USS McCain from Peter the Great Gulf
Trump campaign loses 5 more election cases in Pennsylvania
Destroyer USS Donald Cook enters Black Sea
Dow rises 454 points, surpasses 30,000 points for the first time in history
Report: North Korean defector who vaulted over DMZ fence is former gymnast
Meet Biden's Cabinet
