CDC tells states to prepare for possible COVID-19 vaccine by late October
U.S. warns of North Korea missile plans, extends travel ban
Philippines not a 'vassal state,' Manila says in defying U.S. sanctions
Hurricane Nana expected to make landfall in Belize overnight
Boeing delivers first MH-47G Block II Chinook to Special Ops
MTV VMAs: Memorable fashion moments through the years
