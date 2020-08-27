Glenn Tilton (L), president and CEO of United Airlines, and Jeffery Smisek, president and CEO of Continental Airlines, arrive to testify before the Senate Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights Subcommittee hearing on The United/Continental Airlines Merger on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 27, 2010. On August 27, 2010, the planned $3 billion merger of Continental and United Airlines was approved by the U.S. Justice Department, clearing the major regulatory hurdle to the creation of the world's biggest airline. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Adolf Hitler attends a Nazi Party rally in Nuremberg, Germany, circa 1928. On August 27, 1939, Adolf Hitler served notice on England and France that Germany wanted Danzig and the Polish Corridor. File Photo by NARA/UPI

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1859, the first successful oil well in the United States was drilled near Titusville, Pa.

Advertisement

In 1883, the most powerful volcanic eruption in recorded history occurred on Krakatoa, a small, uninhabited island west of Sumatra in Indonesia.

In 1928, the Kellogg-Briand Pact, outlawing war as a means to settle international disputes, was signed by 15 nations in Paris. World War II began 11 years later.

In 1939, Adolf Hitler served notice on England and France that Germany wanted Danzig and the Polish Corridor. Germany invaded Poland days later and on Sept. 3, France and Britain declared war, starting World War II.

In 1955, the first Guinness World Records book was published.

In 1979, IRA militants killed Louis Mountbatten, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II of England, by blowing up his boat. It was the IRA's first attack on the royal family.

In 1999, two Russian cosmonauts and a French astronaut left Mir to return to Earth, leaving the orbiting Russian space station unmanned for the first time in 13 years.

In 2008, U.S. Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois was formally chosen as the Democratic presidential nominee at the party's national convention in Denver. Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware was the party's vice presidential nominee.

In 2009, 17-year-old Briton Mike Perham, after a nine-month voyage in a 50-foot yacht, was recognized as the youngest person to sail alone around the world without assistance. At age 14, he had been the youngest to sail solo across the Atlantic.

In 2010, the planned $3 billion merger of Continental and United Airlines was approved by the U.S. Justice Department, clearing the major regulatory hurdle to the creation of the world's biggest airline.

In 2017, Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated UFC fighter Conor McGregor 50-0 in the latter's first professional boxing match.

In 2019, some two dozen people died when a bar on Mexico's eastern coast caught fire.