A bust of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh sits at the St. Louis Science Center. The aviator died on August 26, 1974, at the age of 72. He died of complications of lymphoma near his home in Kipahulu on the island of Maui in Hawaii. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

On August 26, 1964, Democrats nominated U.S. President Lyndon Johnson (L) and Hubert Humphrey. They won easily in November. UPI File Photo | License Photo

More than 25,000 women take to New York City's Fifth Avenue on October 23, 1915, advocating for women’s voting rights. On August 26, 1920, eight days after it was ratified, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution went into effect -- giving women the right to vote. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1920, eight days after it was ratified, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution went into effect -- giving women the right to vote.

Advertisement

In 1964, Democrats nominated U.S. President Lyndon Johnson and Hubert Humphrey. They won easily in November.

In 1974, Charles Lindbergh died at the age of 72. He died of complications of lymphoma near his home in Kipahulu on the island of Maui in Hawaii.

In 1978, Cardinal Albino Luciani was elected the 263rd pope and chose the name John Paul I. He died 33 days later.

In 1983, catastrophic flooding in France and Spain destroyed much of the old town of Bilbao, Spain, when the Ria de Bilbao burst its banks. Dozens died.

In 1996, a court in South Korea sentenced former President Chun Doo-hwan to death for the coup that put him in power. Chun's death sentence was commuted in 1997.

In 2007, wildfires, all believed to be the act of arsonists, killed at least 59 people and destroyed thousands of acres of crops and forests in Greece. The fires were fanned by gale-force winds.

In 2008, Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed decrees recognizing the independence of Georgia breakaway regions South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Medvedev said granting them independence was an act of necessity and he urged other nations to make similar diplomatic moves.

In 2014, Palestinian militants and Israel agreed to end seven weeks of hostilities that left more than 2,000 people dead. The cease-fire was arranged in Egypt.

In 2015, a former employee of WDBJ-TV in Virginia opened fire on his former colleagues on live television, killing news reporter Alison Parker and videographer Adam Ward. Vicki Gardner, who was being interviewed at the time of the shooting, was injured.

In 2018, Emmerson Mnangagwa took the oath of office to become president of Zimbabwe.