Katie Ledecky shows off a gold medal for her record time of 8:04.79 in the Women's 800M Freestyle final in the Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro on August 12, 2016. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

On Aug. 12, 1992, President George H.W. Bush announced the completion of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Thousands of flowers and messages cover the street in a makeshift memorial at the site where Heather Heyer was killed August 13, 2017, when a car hit a group of people protesting against a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va. File Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

"The Wizard of Oz" 4D cinema experience is unveiled at Madame Tussauds in New York on July 13, 2010. On August 12, 1939, the movie, starring Judy Garland, had its world premiere in Oconomowoc, Wis. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang inspects the blast area and rescue operations from the roof of a building close to the massive fire and explosion zone caused by hazardous materials stored in a warehouse owned by Ruihai International Logistics in Tianjin on August 17, 2015. File Photo courtesy of Government Handout/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1851, Isaac Singer was granted a patent for his sewing machine. He set up business in Boston with $40 in capital.

In 1898, a peace protocol was signed, ending the Spanish-American War. The United States acquired Puerto Rico, Guam and the Philippines, and annexed Hawaii.

In 1939, The Wizard of Oz, starring Judy Garland, had its world premiere in Oconomowoc, Wis.

In 1966, as the Beatles were beginning their last tour, John Lennon apologized for saying they were more popular than Jesus Christ.

In 1973, Jack Nicklaus won the PGA championship for his 14th major title, surpassing Bobby Jones' record of 13. Nicklaus won 18 majors in his career.

In 1981, IBM introduced the first personal computer.

In 1984, the 23rd Olympic Games ended in Los Angeles. It had a record attendance of 5.5 million people despite a Soviet-led boycott.

In 1985, in aviation's worst single-plane disaster, a Japan Air Lines Boeing 747 slammed into a mountain in central Japan, killing 520 people. Four passengers survived.

In 1992, President George H.W. Bush announced the completion of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada, creating the world's largest free trade bloc. President Bill Clinton signed the agreement into law on December 8, 1993.

In 2012, officials in Iran said the death toll from two earthquakes that struck the northwestern part of the country rose to 250, with at least 2,000 others injured.

In 2015, a series of powerful explosions rocked the Chinese port city of Tianjin, killing 173 people and injuring hundreds more.

In 2016, swimmer Katie Ledecky became the most decorated U.S. woman athlete at a single Olympics, winning four golds and one silver.

In 2017, a car plowed through a crowd of counterprotesters at a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., killing Heather Heyer.

In 2019, Guatemalans elected conservative Alejandro Giammattei as their next president.