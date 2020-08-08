An unidentified newsman stands amid the rubble of Hiroshima in September 1945, a month after the atomic bomb was dropped on the city. On August 8, 1945, the Soviet Union declared war on Japan, two days after an atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima and several days before Tokyo surrendered. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Britain's King George VI (R) and Queen Elizabeth (L) view damage at the cinema attached to Madame Tussaud's on September 19, 1940, during one of their tours of London areas affected by the German bombings. On August 8, 1940, the German Luftwaffe began a series of daylight air raids on Britain. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Chicago Cubs fans celebrate outside the Wrigley Field after the Game 7 of the World Series win against the Cleveland Indians on November 2 in Chicago. On August 8, 1988, the first night game at Chicago's Wrigley Field was played. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1911, newsreels became a standard part of U.S. movie screenings when the French film company Pathe began releasing weekly black-and-white features to theaters.

In 1940, the German Luftwaffe began a series of daylight air raids on Britain.

In 1945, the Soviet Union declared war on Japan, two days after an atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima and several days before Tokyo surrendered.

In 1956, a fire in a Belgian coal mine trapped and killed 262 workers in the worst mining disaster in the country's history.

In 1968, Richard Nixon won the Republican nomination for president. He was elected in November, defeating Democrat Hubert Humphrey and independent George Wallace.

In 1974, facing expected impeachment over the Watergate scandal, Richard Nixon became the first U.S. president to resign. He left office the next day. Listen to UPI Radio's original report.

In 1988, military conservatives overthrew the government of Gen. Efrain Rios Montt in a coup, promising staunch anti-communism.

In 1988, the first night game at Chicago's Wrigley Field was played. The park was the last major league stadium to add lights for night baseball.

In 1990, Iraqi President Saddam Hussein annexed Kuwait.

In 2003, U.S. leaders of the Episcopal Church approved a landmark local-option resolution on the issue of same-sex marriages, leaving it to local dioceses whether to bless unions of gay and lesbian couples. Church leaders earlier in the week approved their first openly gay bishop.

In 2010, U.N. officials estimated 1,600 people had been killed in monsoon-triggered flooding in Pakistan, and authorities said China's deadliest mudslides had claimed more than 1,100 lives. Hundreds of people were missing in the two disasters. In addition to flooding deaths, inclement weather factored into a deadly Airblue crash near Islamabad.

In 2018, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced plans to add a Popular Film category for the Oscars. The academy scrapped the plans less than a month later after backlash.