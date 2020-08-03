Trending Stories

Face transplant recipient Connie Culp dead at 57
Deborah Birx: COVID-19 cases 'extraordinarily widespread'
Thousands forced to evacuate in California as wildfire erupts to 20,516 acres
More than 1,000 evacuate as Apple Fire blazes in Southern California
COVID-19: India sets record of cases; sanitizer kills 10
Notable deaths of 2020
