Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry stands with his wife Teresa Heinz Kerry after he spoke to the delegations on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention at the FleetCenter in Boston on July 29, 2004. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, arrives at the U.S. District Courthouse for his arraignment in Washington on July 31, 2008. On July 29, 2008, Stevens was indicted on seven counts of failing to disclose thousands of dollars in services he received to renovate his home. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Apollo 15 astronauts David R. Scott (L) and Alfred M. Worden (C) watch James B. Irwin open the hatch on a model of the Apollo 15 command service module after a news conference at the Manned Spacecraft Center. On July 29, 1958, NASA was created. UPI File Photo | License Photo

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Billy Ray Cyrus (L) and Lil Nas X perform during the 19th annual BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019. Their song, "Old Town Road," broke the record for longest No. 1 single on the Billboard 100 on July 29, 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1588, off the coast of Gravelines, France, Spain's "Invincible Armada" was defeated by an English naval force under the command of Charles Howard and Francis Drake.

In 1794, the first American Methodist Episcopal Church, Mother Bethel, was dedicated in Philadelphia. The church was founded by Black members of St. George's Methodist Church who left the congregation due to racial segregation at the church.

In 1848, at the height of the potato famine in Ireland, an abortive nationalist revolt against English rule was crushed by government police in Tipperary.

In 1900, Italian King Umberto I was shot to death by Gaetano Bresci, an Italian-born anarchist who resided in the United States before returning to his homeland to kill the king.

In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs into law the National Aeronautics and Space Act, which creates the National Aeronautics and Space Administration -- NASA.

In 1967, a fire aboard the USS Forrestal killed 134 U.S. service members and injured another 161. The super carrier was in the Gulf of Tonkin launching aircraft in missions against targets in North Vietnam.

In 1976, David Berkowitz, the so-called "Son of Sam," fatally shot two people in the Bronx, the first in a series of shootings that would terrorize New York City for months. Berkowitz pleaded guilty to the murders and was sentenced to more than 300 years in prison.

In 1981, British Prince Charles, son of the queen, married Diana Spencer at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. Diana was killed in a car crash in 1997.

In 1999, a federal judge in Little Rock, Ark., fined U.S. President Bill Clinton $89,000 for lying about his relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky in his deposition in the Paula Jones sexual harassment case.

In 2004, Democrats nominated Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts to oppose Republican incumbent George W. Bush in the November presidential election.

In 2008, U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, was indicted by a federal grand jury on seven felony counts accusing him of failing to disclose gifts from an oil services company. Stevens died in a 2010 plane crash.

In 2019, "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus broke the record for longest-running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1. The previous record was set by Mariah Carey's "One Sweet Day."