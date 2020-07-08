Space Shuttle Atlantis "flies" in its home at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on September 3, 2013. On July 8, 2011, Atlantis began the 135th and final mission of the U.S. space shuttle program that started in 1981, a two-week voyage to the International Space Station with a cargo of supplies and spare parts. File Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

Gen. Douglas MacArthur (C) and staff, accompanied by Philippine President Sergio Osmena (R), land at Palo Beach, Leyte, on October 21, 1944. On July 8, 1950, was designated commander of U.N. forces in Korea. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army

A Palestinian woman makes her way through debris on July 8, 2014, in the Gaza strip town of Khan Yunis. The airstrikes began a 50-day conflict between the Palestinians and Israel. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

The Eiffel Tower is lit by fireworks on Bastille Day in Paris July 14, 2017. On July 8, 1951, Paris celebrated its 2,000th birthday. The city was founded sometime around 250 A.D. by a Gallic tribe known as the Parisii. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

The statues of North Korea's founder, Kim Il Sung and his son and successor, Kim Jong Il, stand in the city of Nampho. On July 8, 1994, North Korean President Kim Il Sung died at age 82. He had led the country since its founding in 1948. File Photo courtesy of Yonhap

July 8 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read in public for the first time, to people gathered at Philadelphia's Independence Square.

Advertisement

In 1835, the Liberty Bell cracked while being rung during the funeral of U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall in Philadelphia.

In 1889, The Wall Street Journal was first published.

In 1909, the Wright Brothers demonstrated their airplane for an enthusiastic crowd at Fort Myer, Virginia.

In 1950, U.S. Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur was designated commander of U.N. forces in Korea.

In 1951, Paris celebrated its 2,000th birthday. The city was founded sometime around 250 A.D. by a Gallic tribe known as the Parisii.

In 1969, U.S. troops began withdrawing from Vietnam.

In 1991, Yugoslav leaders signed an accord calling for an internationally observed cease-fire in Slovenia and Croatia.

In 1994, North Korean President Kim Il Sung died at age 82. He had led the country since its founding in 1948.

In 2009, Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, benefiting from a robust economy, was easily re-elected.

In 2010, a French surgeon said he had performed the first successful transplant of a complete face, giving a 35-year-old disfigured man every feature, including tear ducts.

In 2011, space shuttle Atlantis began the 135th and final mission of the U.S. space shuttle program that started in 1981, a two-week voyage to the International Space Station with a cargo of supplies and spare parts.

In 2014, in an escalating conflict, Israeli airstrikes pounded the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and rockets were fired at Israel. A statement from the military said the strikes were made to "stop the terror Israel's citizens face on a daily basis." The airstrikes began a 50-day war between the two sides, ending Aug. 26, 2014.

In 2019, the so-called "Terminator" of the Democratic Republic of the Congo -- Bosco Ntaganda -- was found guilty of war crimes by the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands.