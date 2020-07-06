Graduating midshipman cheer during the graduation and commissioning ceremony May 26 at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. On July 6, 1976, women were first admitted to the U.S. Naval Academy. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Mexican President Felipe Calderon arrives at the State Capital in Sacramento, Calif., on February 13, 2008. Calderon won a tight race for president over Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on July 6, 2006. File Photo by Ken James/UPI | License Photo

The remains of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 sits on the runway at San Francisco International Airport after it crashed on landing on July 6, 2013. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Althea Gibson, U.S. and Wimbledon tennis champion, gives some pointers on the game to young women in December 1957. Earlier in the year, Gibson became the first African-American competitor to win a Wimbledon championship. File Photo courtesy the Library of Congress

On July 6, 1919, a British dirigible landed at New York's Roosevelt Field to complete the first airship crossing of the Atlantic. File Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress

Tom Hanks attends the 43rd annual People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on January 18, 2017. On July 6, 1994, "Forrest Gump" opened in U.S. theaters, earning Hanks his second Oscar for Best Actor. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1854, the Republican Party was formally established at a meeting in New York City.

In 1885, French bacteriologist Louis Pasteur inoculated a human being for rabies for the first time -- a boy, who had been bitten by a dog. The youngster didn't develop rabies.

In 1919, a British dirigible landed at New York's Roosevelt Field to complete the first airship crossing of the Atlantic. Six hours into the flight, the R-34's commander discovered a stowaway.

In 1923, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was formed.

In 1942, diarist Anne Frank and her family took refuge in a secret section of an Amsterdam warehouse where they hid from the Nazis for two years. Finally discovered, they were sent to concentration camps. Anne died in a camp.

In 1944, a fire in the big top of the Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey Circus in Hartford, Conn., killed 167 people, two-thirds of them children, and injured 682 others.

In 1957, Althea Gibson became the first African-American competitor to win a Wimbledon championship.

In 1971, Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong, one of the 20th century's most influential American musicians, died at age 69.

In 1976, women were first admitted to the U.S. Naval Academy. The other military academies soon followed suit.

In 1984, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, in a TV interview, said it was a "probability" that many young people now paying into Social Security "will never be able to receive as much as they're paying."

In 1994, Forrest Gump opened in U.S. theaters, earning actor Tom Hanks his second Oscar for Best Actor.

In 2006, Felipe Calderon of Mexico's ruling National Action Party won a tight race for president over Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

In 2009, U.S. President Barack Obama met in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev, and announced an agreement to reduce nuclear arsenals.

In 2013, an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 carrying more than 300 people hit a sea wall in front of a runway on approach at San Francisco International Airport -- a crash that resulted in three fatalities and scores of injuries.

In 2018, historic rain in Japan caused flooding and landslides, killing more than 200 people.