Opponents of Egypt's President Mohamed Morsi protest outside of the presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, on July 1, 2013. Egypt's powerful armed forces gave Islamist President Morsi a virtual ultimatum on Monday to share power, urging the nation's feuding politicians to agree on an inclusive roadmap for the country's future within 48 hours. File Photo by Ahmed Jomaa/UPI | License Photo

New York Gov. Franklin Delano Roosevelt rides in the back of an open top car with his daughter Anna Roosevelt Halsted (C) and wife Eleanor while campaigning in Warm Springs, Ga., on October 24, 1932. On July 1, 1932, Democrats nominated FDR for president. File Photo courtesy FDR Presidential Library

Creator and Executive Producer Matt Groening signs a poster at the unveiling of the new "The Simpsons" U.S. postage stamps in Los Angeles on May 7, 2009. The first U.S. postage stamps were issued on July 1, 1847. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Among the personalities attending the handover of Hong Kong to China, June 30, 1997, were (front R to L) Prince Charles, Prime Minister Tony Blair, Foreign Secretary Robin Cook and Hong Kong Governor Chris Patten. Former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and her husband Dennis were in the back row. UPI File Photo | License Photo

On July 1, 1946, the United States conducted its first post-war test of the atomic bomb at Bikini Atoll in the Pacific. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Air Force

Stamps were donated to the Negro League Hall of Fame from U.S. Postal Rate Commisioner Danny Convington to honor the Legends of the Negro Leagues in New Carrollton, Md., on August 10, 2004. On July 1, 1847, the first U.S. postage stamps were issued. File Photo by Arianne Starnes/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1847, the first U.S. postage stamps were issued.

In 1859, the first intercollegiate baseball game was played in Pittsfield, Mass., and it was a high-scoring contest. Amherst beat Williams, 66-32.

In 1867, Canada was granted its independence by Great Britain. It consisted at the time of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and future provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

In 1874, the Philadelphia Zoological Society, the first U.S. zoo, opened to the public.

In 1898, Teddy Roosevelt and his Rough Riders led a charge up Cuba's heavily fortified San Juan Hill in a key Spanish-American War battle.

In 1908, more than a thousand suffragettes in London attempted to rescue 28 of their fellow protesters who were arrested by police following a demonstration in Parliament Square.

In 1916, in the worst single day of casualties in British military history, 20,000 soldiers were killed and 40,000 injured in a massive offense against German forces in France's Somme River region during World War I.

In 1932, Democrats nominated Franklin Delano Roosevelt for president. FDR was elected to four consecutive terms.

In 1941, NBC broadcast the first FCC-sanctioned TV commercial, a spot for Bulova watches shown during a Dodgers-Phillies game. It cost Bulova $9.

In 1946, the United States conducted its first post-war test of the atomic bomb at Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.

In 1979, Sony introduced the Walkman, known as the Soundabout, in U.S. stores. It sold for about $200.

In 1984, the Motion Picture Association of America introduced the PG-13 rating to warn parents that a film may be too violent for children under the age of 13. A top U.S. Catholic Conference official said the move was just another way to exploit young people.

In 1990, the West and East German economies were united, with the Deutsche Mark replacing the mark as currency in East Germany.

In 1997, Hong Kong was returned to China after 156 years as a British territory. Britain's Prince Charles, Prime Minister Tony Blair, Chinese President Jiang Zemin and U.S. Secretary Madeleine Albright attended the ceremony. Britain first occupied Hong Kong in the 1840s amid the First Opium War.

In 2002, in a rare high-altitude accident, a passenger airliner collided with a cargo plane over Germany, killing all 71 people on the two planes -- 69 on the airliner and two on the cargo aircraft.

In 2013, Croatia became the 28th member state of the European Union.

In 2013, a year after Mohamed Morsi became president of Egypt, hundreds of thousands of protesters marched in cities across the country, calling for him to step down. Morsi was ousted by the military two days later and died in June 2019.

In 2018, Manuel López Obrador won a landslide election to become president of Mexico.

In 2019, Japan resumed commercial whaling for the first time in 31 years.