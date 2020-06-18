President Jimmy Carter acknowledges the applause from members of Congress and spectators at a Joint Session of Congress as he prepares to deliver a speech on June 18, 1979, on the newly singed SALT II Treaty after his return from the Signing in Vienna. File Photo by Larry Rubenstein/UPI | License Photo

Astronaut Sally K. Ride, STS-7 mission specialist, performs a number of functions simultaneously, proving the necessity for versatility and dexterity in space travel. Floating freely on the flight deck, Dr. Ride communicates with ground controllers in Houston, moves within feet of important reference data, hand calculators and other aids all at the same time. NASA Photo

Spanish King Juan Carlos attends a gala banquet to celebrate King Harald V and Queen Sonja's 80th birthdays at the Opera House in Oslo on May 5, 2017. The king abdicated the throne amid scandal, massive unemployment and regional separatism. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1812, the United States declared war on Britain, beginning the War of 1812.

In 1815, England's Duke of Wellington and Prussian Field Marshal Gebhard von Blucher defeated Napoleon at Waterloo in Belgium.

In 1975, Saudi Arabian Prince Museid was publicly beheaded in Riyadh for the assassination of King Faisal.

In 1979, U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed a strategic arms control treaty (SALT II) in Vienna.

In 1983, Sally Ride became the first American woman in space after the shuttle Challenger was launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

In 1990, gunman James Edward Pough, 42, whose car had been repossessed, killed nine people and wounded four before killing himself at a General Motors Acceptance Corp. loan office in Jacksonville, Fla. Investigators said he had killed two people and injured two others a day earlier.

In 1997, Turkish Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan resigned under pressure after his governing coalition lost its majority in Parliament.

In 2004, U.S. hostage Paul Johnson Jr., 49, was killed by his Saudi captors despite pleas from senior Muslim clerics.

In 2014, Spanish King Juan Carlos abdicated the throne amid scandal, massive unemployment and regional separatism. His son was crowned King Felipe VI one day later.

In 2018, President Donald Trump directed the Department of Defense to create a sixth branch of the military -- a Space Force.