Archivist Allen Weinstein (L) and David Rubenstein unveil a 1297 original of the Magna Carta at the National Archives in Washington on March 3, 2008. On June 15, 1215, under pressure from rebellious barons, England's King John signed the Magna Carta, a crucial first step toward creating Britain's constitutional monarchy. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Marines move through the ruins of Garapan on up to the front lines to help wind up the battle of Saipan Island on July 6, 1944. On June 15, 1944, U.S. forces invaded the Japanese-occupied Mariana Islands in World War II. By day's end, a beachhead had been established on the island of Saipan. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Defense

Casey Kasem attends a ceremony honoring Mike Curb with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood on June 29, 2007. Kasem died June 15, 2014. File Photo by s_bukley/Shutterstock

On this date in history:

In 1215, under pressure from rebellious barons, England's King John signed the Magna Carta, a crucial first step toward creating Britain's constitutional monarchy.

In 1752, Benjamin Franklin, in a dangerous experiment, demonstrated the relationship between lightning and electricity by flying a kite during a storm in Philadelphia. An iron key suspended from the kite string attracted a lightning bolt.

In 1785, two Frenchmen attempting to cross the English Channel in a hot-air balloon were killed when their balloon caught fire and crashed. It was the first fatal aviation accident.

In 1846, the U.S.-Canadian border was established.

In 1877, Henry Ossian Flipper, born a slave in Thomasville, Ga., became the first African-American cadet to graduate from West Point.

In 1904, the excursion steamboat General Slocum caught fire on the East River in New York, killing 1,121 people.

In 1944, U.S. forces invaded the Japanese-occupied Mariana Islands in World War II. By day's end, a beachhead had been established on the island of Saipan.

In 1987, Richard Norton of Philadelphia and Calin Rosetti of West Germany completed the first polar circumnavigation of Earth in a single-engine propeller aircraft, landing in Paris after a 38,000-mile flight.

In 2007, a Mississippi jury convicted a reputed Ku Klux Klansman, James Ford Seale, in the abductions and killings of two black teenagers 43 years earlier. Seale was sentenced to life in prison and died in 2011.

In 2012, an executive order by President Barack Obama would allow hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children to legally seek work permits and obtain documents such as driver's licenses. The program was called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

In 2014, longtime radio host Casey Kasem ("American Top 40," "Casey's Top 40") died at a hospital in Gig Harbor, Wash. He was 82.

In 2019, a Babe Ruth jersey during his time with the New York Yankees became the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia to sell at auction at $5.64 million.