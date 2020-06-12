People jam the lawn of the Dr. Phillips Center for the performing arts to hold a candlelight vigil after the shooting at the Pluse nightclub in Orlando, Fla. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Medgar Evers, field secretary for the NAACP, was shot to death by a sniper early June 12, 1963, outside his home in Jackson, Miss. Evers had just stepped out of his car (rear) and started toward the carport when he was hit in the back by a high-powered rifle. UPI File Photo

Visitors to the National Baseball Hall of Fame Grand Hall view the Hall of Fame member plaques in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 25, 2014. On June 12, 1939, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum was dedicated. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1939, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum was dedicated at Cooperstown, N.Y.

Advertisement

In 1963, a sniper killed civil rights leader Medgar Evers outside his home in Jackson, Miss.

In 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states couldn't outlaw interracial marriages.

In 1971, Tricia Nixon, daughter of U.S. President Richard Nixon, married Edward Finch Cox in the first wedding in the Rose Garden of the White House.

In 1979, Bryan Allen, 26, pedaled the 70-pound Gossamer Albatross 22 miles on the first human-powered flight across the English Channel.

In 1982, an estimated 700,000 people gathered in New York's Central Park to call for world nuclear disarmament.

In 1987, President Ronald Reagan asked Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to "tear down this wall."

In 1989, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that white workers who believe they were treated unfairly because of affirmative action programs can sue for remedies under civil rights legislation.

In 1991, Boris Yeltsin became the first freely elected Russian president. Yeltsin, a key figure in the demise of the Soviet Union, was president until his resignation in 1999.

In 2010, Abby Sunderland, a 16-year-old California girl trying to sail solo around the world, was rescued by a French fishing vessel after her boat lost its mast in rough weather in the Indian Ocean.

In 2012, Ron Barber, former aide to Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., who was seriously wounded in a shooting rampage, won a special election to replace her. Six people were killed and a dozen others, including Barber, were wounded in the Jan. 8, 2011, attack by Jared Lee Loughner.

In 2014, former President George H.W. Bush parachuted from a helicopter near his summer home at Kennebunkport, Maine, on his 90th birthday. Bush jumped in tandem with Mike Elliott, a retired member of the Army's Golden Knights parachute team.

In 2016, gunman Omar Mateen killed 50 people in a mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla.

In 2018, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took part in a summit in Singapore to discuss denuclearization on the Korean peninsula.

In 2019, the St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final to claim their first NHL championship in franchise history.