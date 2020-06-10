Outgoing House Republican leader Eric Cantor of Virginia arrives for House Republican leadership elections on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 19, 2014. Cantor lost his district's primary election to Tea Party challenger David Brat on this day in 2014. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Col. Theodore Roosevelt aboard the S.S. Aiden upon his return from South America ca. 1914. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

Singer Ray Charles performs a tribute to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Nat King Cole during ceremonies in New York on May 6, 2000. Charles died on this day in 2004. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

German officers stand before Oslo's National Theater in 1940 after taking control of Norway during World War II. On June 10, 1940, Norway surrendered to Germany during World War II, with King Haakon and members of the government fleeing to Britain. File Photo by Willi Ruge/German Federal Archives

On this date in history:

In 1692, Bridget Bishop was found guilty of the practice of witchcraft and hanged in Salem Village in the Massachusetts Bay Colony. She was the first colonist executed during the Salem witch trials.

In 1898, U.S. Marines invaded Cuba in the Spanish-American War.

In 1916, whatever momentum former President Theodore Roosevelt had built up as he campaigned for the Republican nomination for president was extinguished when the progressive convention voted for reconciliation with the GOP.

In 1935, Alcoholics Anonymous was founded in Akron, Ohio.

In 1940, Norway surrendered to Germany during World War II, with King Haakon and members of the government fleeing to Britain. National Unity Party leader Vidkun Quisling led Norwegian fascist forces to assist the Germans, seizing strategic locations.

In 1942, the German Gestapo burned the tiny Czech village of Lidice after shooting 173 men and shipping the women and children to concentration camps.

In 1943, Hungarian Laszlo Biro secured a patent for his invention -- the first successful and widely used ballpoint pen.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a law authorizing employers to withhold income tax payments from salary checks.

In 2000, Syrian President Hafez Assad died from a heart attack at age 69. He had ruled the country since 1970.

In 2003, a three-member Ontario Court of Appeal in Canada ordered that full marriage rights be extended to same-sex couples.

In 2006, three detainees at the U.S. prison camp at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, hanged themselves.

In 2009, Chrysler, one of America's "Big 3" automakers, climbed out of bankruptcy with a reconstruction plan that included a partnership deal with Italian carmaker Fiat.

In 2014, Rep. Eric Cantor, R-Va., the U.S. House Republican leader, was defeated by Tea Party challenger David Brat, a college economics professor, in one of the most stunning primary election upsets in congressional history.

In 2018, Rafael Nadal won his 17th career Grand Slam, beating Dominic Thiem in the French Open. It was his 11th French Open title, the most ever for a men or women's player.

In 2019, Pakistani authorities arrested former President Asif Ali Zardari as part of a corruption case in which he was accused of funneling money to two private companies.