Marine Corps Gen. John Allen, commander of the International Security Assistance Force and commander of U.S. Forces Afghanistan, testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 22, 2012. On this day in 2012, Allen apologized to the Afghan people for the deaths of 18 civilians, including children, in an airstrike. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Rugs and other household items from the last safe house of Abu Musab al-Zarqawi in Hibhib, Iraq, lie among the rubble on June 8, 2006. A U.S. warplane air strike on the house killed al-Zarqawi and a group of his associates late June 7, 2006. UPI File Photo by Zach Mott/U.S. Army | License Photo

The USS Liberty (AGTR-5) receives assistance from units of the Sixth Fleet, after she was attacked and seriously damaged by Israeli forces off the Sinai Peninsula on June 8 1967. An SH-3 helicopter is near her bow. Photo courtesy U.S Navy

James Earl Ray, seen here 1991, was arrested in London and charged with the April 4 assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. on this day in 1968. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Euna Lee (L) and Laura Ling (R), two American journalists who were arrested in March after allegedly crossing into North Korea from China, speak with reporters as former President Bill Clinton and former Vice President Al Gore look on after the two arrived at Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, Calif., on August 5, 2009. North Korea sentenced Lee and Ling to 12 years of hard labor on June 8, 2009. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

US Air Force Captains T.O. Hanford (L), Scott F. O'Grady (C) and Bob Wright speak at a news conference on June 10, 1995. On June 2, 1995, O'Grady's F-16 Fighting Falcon was shot down over Bosnia while he was flying in support of Operation Deny Flight. File Photo by Senior Airman Tana R. Hamilton/Department of Defense

On this date in history:

In 1789, James Madison proposed the Bill of Rights, which led to the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

In 1869, Ives McGaffney of Chicago obtained a patent for a "sweeping machine," the first vacuum cleaner.

In 1949, an FBI report identified several Hollywood figures -- including Frederic March, Dalton Trumbo, John Garfield, Paul Muni and Edward G. Robinson -- as members of the Communist Party. The document's release came amid a so-called Red Scare in the United States.

In 1967, the USS Liberty, an intelligence ship sailing in international waters off Egypt, was attacked by Israeli jet planes and torpedo boats. Thirty-four Americans were killed in the attack, which Israel said was a case of mistaken identity.

In 1968, James Earl Ray, an escaped convict, was arrested in London and charged with the April 4 assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Ray died in prison in 1998.

In 1986, Austrian voters elected Kurt Waldheim as president. The former U.N. secretary-general's campaign was plagued with allegations he was involved in Nazi war crimes.

In 1994, two of the major warring factions in Bosnia, the Muslim-Croat federation and the Bosnian Serbs, signed a cease-fire agreement.

In 1995, U.S. Marines rescued downed American pilot Scott O'Grady in Bosnia.

In 2001, Tropical Storm Allison strikes the Texas coast for the second time in three days. The storm would go on to kill 50 people and cause $5 billion along the gulf and northeastern coasts.

In 2006, the leader of al-Qaida in Iraq, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, and seven others were confirmed killed in an airstrike on a house north of Baquba.

In 2009, North Korea sentenced American journalists Euna Lee and Laura Ling to 12 years in prison for "illegal entry." They were released after a visit by former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

In 2012, U.S. Marine Gen. John Allen, commander of NATO forces in Afghanistan, apologized to the Afghan people for the deaths of 18 civilians, including children, in an airstrike.

In 2013, Princess Madeleine of Sweden married British-American businessman Christopher O'Neill.

In 2019, Australian Ashleigh Barty defeated Czech Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1, to win the French Open.