U.S. Air Force Douglas C-47 transport planes prepare to take off from Tempelhof Airport during the Berlin Airlift in August 1948. On May 12, 1949, Soviet authorities announced the end of a land blockade of Berlin.File Photo courtesy of the USAF

Britain's King George VI (L), on top of an armored vehicle, gives a salute as tanks of a Guards Armored Division pass during a demonstration in 1942. With him are his wife, Queen Elizabeth and his mother, Queen Mary (R). On May 12, 1937, George VI was crowned king of England, succeeding his brother Edward, who abdicated to marry U.S. divorcee Wallis Simpson. UPI File Photo | License Photo

On May 4, 1926, the Trade Union Congress called a general strike in response to government plans to change the working conditions for coal miners. On May 12, the strike was called off. File Photo courtesy The National Archives

Former president Theodore Roosevelt during his Smithsonian-Roosevelt African Expedition in March 1933. On May 12, 1909, two giraffes, one leopard and one buffalo killed, and two leopard cubs captured were the latest additions to the Roosevelt's hunting trophies, according to reports out of Nairobi. File Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress

A man stops to look at a sidewalk photography exhibit of images taken after the killer May 12, 2008, earthquake hit Sichuan, in Beijing January 14, 2009. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

NASCAR Busch Series Grand National driver Adam Petty died May 12, 2000, after crashing into the wall during practice at New Hampshire International Speedway. File Photo by Patrick Ward/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1909, two giraffes, one leopard and one buffalo killed, and two leopard cubs captured were the latest additions to the former President Teddy Roosevelt's hunting trophies, according to reports out of Nairobi.

In 1926, the British general strike, which had held the nation in its grip for more than 8 1/2 days, was called off.

In 1937, George VI was crowned king of England, succeeding his brother Edward, who abdicated to marry U.S. divorcee Wallis Simpson.

In 1949, Soviet authorities announced the end of a land blockade of Berlin. The blockade lasted 328 days but was neutralized by the Allies' Berlin airlift.

In 1975, a Cambodian gunboat fired on the U.S. cargo ship Mayaguez and forced it into a Cambodian port, setting off an international incident. Although authorities were to release the ship's crew members unharmed, a mission to rescue them led to the downing of three U.S. helicopters, and many deaths among U.S. troops and others.

In 2000, Adam Petty, the fourth-generation driver of NASCAR's first family of racing, died after crashing into a wall during a practice session at New Hampshire International Speedway. He was 19.

In 2002, former President Jimmy Carter began a visit to Cuba. He was the first president, in or out of office, to visit the island since communists took over in 1959.

In 2008, a magnitude-8 earthquake, China's deadliest in three decades, killed more than 69,000 people, with nearly 18,000 missing and hundreds of thousands homeless. It is often called the Great Sichuan Earthquake.

In 2010, a man armed with a meat cleaver entered a central China kindergarten classroom and slaughtered seven children, a teacher and her mother before taking his own life. Seventeen people died and about 100 were injured in five attacks in Chinese schools in a two-month period.

In 2013, 19 people were injured in what police said were gang-related shootings at a Mother's Day parade in New Orleans.

In 2019, attackers killed six people attending a mass at a Catholic church in Dablo, Burkina Faso.