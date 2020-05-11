U.S. Army Gen. David McKiernan, commander of International Security Assistance Force and commander of U.S. Forces in Afghanistan, speaks at a press conference at the Pentagon on February 18, 2009. On May 11, 2009, McKiernan was fired and replaced by Lt. Gen. Stanley McChrystal. File Photo by Robert D. Ward/U.S. Army | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1858, Minnesota joined the United States as the 32nd state.

In 1862, the Confederate navy destroyed its iron-clad vessel Merrimac to prevent it from falling into the hands of advancing Union forces.

In 1910, Glacier National Park in Montana was created by an act of Congress.

In 1924, Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler merged their companies, forming Mercedes-Benz.

In 1928, the first regularly scheduled television programs were begun by station WGY in Schenectady, N.Y.

In 1963, bombings in Birmingham, Ala., against non-violent Civil Rights campaigners triggered a crisis which led to the involvement of federal troops.

In 1987, Emmanuel Vitria died in Marseilles in southern France at age 67, 18 years after receiving a transplanted human heart. He was the longest-surviving heart transplant patient at that time.

In 1996, a ValuJet airliner crashed in the Florida Everglades, killing 110 people.

In 1997, world chess champion Garry Kasparov was defeated by a computer, IBM's Deep Blue, in a six-game match in New York.

In 2009, Gen. David McKiernan, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, was fired and replaced by Lt. Gen. Stanley McChrystal. McChrystal resigned a year later following a damning article in Rolling Stone.

In 2018, an Australian man carried out a murder-suicide, killing himself, his wife, their daughter, and their four grandchildren.