Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev shouts "This is my America" at a New York cabbie from his window at the Russian U.N. delegation's headquarters during the 1960 United Nations' General Assembly. On March 27, 1958, Khrushchev replaced Nikolai Bulganin as premier of the Soviet Union. File Photo by Gary Haynes/UPI

Julia Pierson, director of the Secret Service, testifies during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on September 30, 2014. On March 27, she became the first woman to head the U.S. Secret Service. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

On March 27, In 1998, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Viagra for use as a treatment for male impotence. File Photo courtesy of SElefant

March 27 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1886, Apache leader Geronimo surrendered to U.S. federal authorities.

In 1933, the U.S. Embassy in Berlin reported that physical mistreatment of Jews in Germany has been "virtually terminated."

In 1958, Nikita Khrushchev replaced Nikolai Bulganin as premier of the Soviet Union.

In 1964, the strongest earthquake to hit North America -- magnitude-9.2 -- struck Alaska, killing 139 people.

In 1976, the first section of Washington, D.C.'s Metro subway system opened with more than 4.6 miles of track on the Red Line running from Farragut North to Rhode Island Avenue in the District of Columbia.

In 1977, two Boeing 747 jumbo jets collided and exploded in flames on a foggy runway at Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, killing 583 people in the worst aviation accident in history.

In 1980, a Norwegian oil platform capsized during a storm in the North Sea, killing 123 people.

In 1993, Jiang Zemin was appointed president of the People's Republic of China.

In 1996, an Israeli court convicted Yigal Amir and sentenced him to life in prison for assassinating Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin on Nov. 4, 1995.

In 1998, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Viagra for use as a treatment for male impotence.

In 2004, NASA's unmanned experimental hypersonic plane reached about 5,000 mph in a test flight -- more than seven times the speed of sound.

In 2005, ailing Pope John Paul II appeared at his apartment window before an Easter crowd in St. Peter's Square but was unable to speak. He silently blessed thousands of cheering people, many who wept. The pope died six days later, on April 2. He was 84.

In 2007, leaders of Myanmar staged a military parade to show off the new capital city, Naypyidaw.

In 2013, Julia Pierson became the first woman to head the U.S. Secret Service. Pierson resigned in October 2014.

In 2014, U.S. President Obama Barack Obama visited Pope Francis at the Vatican. It was their first meeting.

In 2016, the Pakistani Taliban killed at least 70 people in a suicide attack at a public park in the eastern city of Lahore.