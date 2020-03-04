On March 4, 1917, Jeanette Rankin, a Montana Republican, was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives. She was the first woman to serve in Congress. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

The nuclear-powered submarine USS Nautilus slips into the Thames River in New London, Conn., on January 21, 1954. On March 4, 1958, the Nautilus reached the North Pole by passing beneath the Arctic ice cap. File Photo by U.S. Navy/UPI

Martha Stewart shows on March 7, 2005, a poncho that was crocheted and given to her by a fellow inmate at Alderson federal prison when Martha left on March 4, 2005. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Franklin Delano Roosevelt addresses the nation during a radio broadcast from the White House on May 8, 1933. On March 4, 1933, Roosevelt took the oath of office as the 32nd president of the United States. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Mourners lay flowers at the Reflecting Pools on February 26 at the annual remembrance ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum to commemorate the 26th anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six and injured over 1,000 on in New York City. On March 4, 1994, four men were found guilty in the bombing. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Social Security Act into law at the White House on August 14, 1935. On March 4, 1933, Frances Perkins, standing behind FDR, was sworn in as U.S. labor secretary, becoming the first female member of the Cabinet. File photo by ACME Newspictures

March 4 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1681, to satisfy a debt, England's King Charles II granted a royal charter, deed and the governorship of Pennsylvania to William Penn.

In 1789, the U.S. Congress met for the first time, in New York City.

In 1791, Vermont was admitted to the United States as the 14th state.

In 1797, John Adams took the oath of office as the second president of the United States.

In 1801, Thomas Jefferson became the first president to be inaugurated in Washington.

In 1809, James Madison took the oath of office as the fourth president of the United States.

In 1825, John Quincy Adams took the oath of office as the sixth president of the United States.

In 1829, Andrew Jackson took the oath of office as the seventh president of the United States.

In 1837, the city of Chicago was incorporated. In 1929, belief that the powerful forces of gangland had stretched tentacles into the innermost councils of the police department was being investigated by the state's attorney's office.

In 1837, Martin Van Buren took the oath of office as the eighth president of the United States.

In 1841, William Henry Harrison took the oath of office as the ninth president of the United States.

In 1845, James Polk took the oath of office as the 11th president of the United States.

In 1853, Franklin Pierce took the oath of office as the 14th president of the United States.

In 1857, James Buchanan took the oath of office as the 15th president of the United States.

In 1861, Abraham Lincoln took the oath of office last the 16th president of the United States.

In 1869, Ulysses Grant took the oath of office as the 18th president of the United States.

In 1877, Swan Lake, a ballet by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, was first performed at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow.

In 1881, James Garfield took the oath of office as the 20th president of the United States.

In 1885, Grover Cleveland took the oath of office as the 22nd president of the United States. He also was inaugurated as the 24th president on this day in 1893.

In 1889, Benjamin Harrison took the oath of office as the 23rd president of the United States.

In 1897, William McKinley took the oath of office as the 25th president of the United States.

In 1909, the Taft administration was ushered in with a baptism of snow and slush accompanied by a 75 mph gale. Despite weather conditions, the inauguration parade, or, rather a portion of it, was held. William Taft was the 27th president.

In 1913, laughter and tears marked the passage of the 62nd United States Congress. Humor and pathos, congratulations and condolences, were the final scenes closing the old Congress as a defeated "Uncle Joe" Cannon departed the Capitol.

In 1913, Woodrow Wilson took the oath of office to become the 28th president of the United States.

In 1917, Jeanette Rankin, a Montana Republican, was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives. She was the first woman to serve in Congress.

In 1921, Warren G. Harding took the oath of office as the 29th president of the United States.

In 1929, Herbert Hoover took the oath of office as the 31th president of the United States.

In 1933, Frances Perkins was sworn in as U.S. labor secretary, becoming the first female member of the Cabinet.

In 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt took the oath of office as the 32nd president of the United States.

In 1958, the U.S. atomic submarine Nautilus reached the North Pole by passing beneath the Arctic ice cap. It would become the first submarine to pass underneath the North Pole later that year.

In 1966, John Lennon told Britain's Evening Standard that the Beatles were "more popular than Jesus." The comments sparked condemnation and protests the following summer.

In 1987, U.S. President Ronald Reagan acknowledged his administration swapped arms to Iran for U.S. hostages and said, "It was a mistake."

In 1994, four men were found guilty in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center.

In 1999, a U.S. Marine pilot whose plane had snapped a ski-lift cable in Italy, killing 20 people, was acquitted of charges of involuntary homicide and manslaughter.

In 2005, homemaking guru Martha Stewart returned home after serving five months in a federal prison for conspiracy, obstruction of an agency proceeding and making false statements to federal investigators.

In 2015, a report released by the Department of Justice found that the Ferguson Police Department routinely performed "suspicionless, legally unsupportable stops" against the African-American residents of the Missouri city.

In 2019, Keith Flint, the frontman and singer of British electronic dance music group The Prodigy, was found dead at the age of 49.