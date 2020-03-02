Secretary of the Army Francis Harvey testifies before the House Armed Services Committee about the fiscal year 2007 Defense Department budget on Capitol Hill in Washington on February 15, 2006. On March 2, 2007, Harvey announced his resignation amid charges of poor conditions for patients at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

A protester with the Westboro Baptist Church of Topeka, Kan., chants as the funeral procession for U.S. Army Pvt. Peter Navarro pulls up to the St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Ellisville, Mo., on December 23, 2005. On March 2, 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that the anti-gay Kansas church had a constitutional right to stage a peaceful protest at the funeral of a U.S. Marine killed in Iraq. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Terry Thomas, a music specialist at Streetside Records in University City, Mo.,shows off the first copies of the new American Idol compact disc on September 30, 2002. On March 2, 1983, the compact disc and player are released in the United States, beginning the slow decline of the cassette tape and launching the digital audio revolution. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Lucky Lady II crew members are greeted by Air Force Secretary Stuart Symington and Gen. Hoyt Vandenberg following the first non-stop flight around the world on March 2, 1949, at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Texas. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Air Force

Basketball star Wilt Chamberlain (R) throws a fake punch at former champion Muhammad Ali (L) on April 2, 1971. On March 2, 1962, Philadelphia's Chamberlain set the single-game NBA scoring record with 100 points against the New York Knicks. UPI File Photo | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1836, Texas proclaimed independence from Mexico.

In 1925, the first system of interstate highway numbering was introduced in the United States.

In 1949, a U.S. Air Force plane piloted by Capt. James Gallagher completed the first non-stop around-the-world flight in just over 94 hours.

In 1962, Philadelphia's Wilt Chamberlain set the single-game NBA scoring record with 100 points against the New York Knicks.

In 1974, the cost of a U.S. first class postage stamp was increased to 10 cents, up from 8 cents.

In 1983, the compact disc and player are released in the United States, beginning the slow decline of the cassette tape and launching the digital audio revolution.

In 2007, U.S. Army Secretary Francis J. Harvey announced his resignation amid charges of poor conditions for patients at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington.

In 2008, outgoing Russian President Vladimir Putin's choice as his successor, Dmitry Medvedev, was elected president in a landslide. Putin remained in power as prime minister.

In 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that an anti-gay Kansas church had a constitutional right to stage a peaceful protest at the funeral of a U.S. Marine killed in Iraq.

In 2017, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he would not participate in any federal investigation into allegations the Russian government interceded in the 2016 presidential election, sparking the ire of President Donald Trump.

In 2018, masked gunmen attacked multiple sites in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, including the French Embassy, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 people.