Thomas Edison poses in his laboratory in Orange, N.J., on June 16, 1888, amidst his first gramophone invention. The first gramophone was patented on February 19, 1878. UPI File Photo | License Photo

On February 19, 1986, the Soviet Union launched the Mir space station. It was occupied for 10 of its 15 years in orbit. File Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Members of the South Florida Cuban community celebrate the resignation of Cuban President Fidel Castro at Versailles Restaurant in Miami on February 19, 2008. File Photo by Chris Gordon/UPI | License Photo

A Japanese-American woman visits the National Japanese American Memorial during the dedication November 9, 2000, in Washington, D.C. The memorial is dedicated to the 120,000 Japanese Americans who were interned in camps and the 800 who died fighting during World War II. President Roosevelt signed an executive order starting the relocations on February 19, 1942. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

The Iwo Jima Memorial is covered by snow in Arlington, Va., on January 28, 2007. On February 19, 1945, U.S. Marines landed on the island of Iwo Jima, opening one of the major battles in the Pacific during World War II. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1878, Thomas Edison patented the first gramophone.

In 1922, vaudeville star Ed Wynn became the first big name in show business to sign for a regular radio show.

In 1942, as a security measure during World War II, the U.S. government began relocating Japanese-Americans living in coastal Pacific areas to internment camps in remote areas of several states. They were allowed to return to their homes in January 1945.

In 1945, U.S. Marines landed on the island of Iwo Jima, opening one of the major battles in the Pacific during World War II.

In 1981, the United States blamed insurgency in El Salvador on communist powers arming leftist guerrillas.

In 1986, the Soviet Union launched the Mir space station. It was occupied for 10 of its 15 years in orbit.

In 1997, China's "paramount leader" Deng Xiaoping died at age 92.

In 2003, all 289 people aboard an Iranian military transport plane were killed when it crashed in a mountainous region of southeastern Iran.

In 2005, U.S. Roman Catholic officials said they received 1,092 charges of clergy sex abuse, most involving boys.

In 2008, Cuban President Fidel Castro, 81, who temporarily handed power to his brother, Raul, in July 2006, because of illness, stepped down permanently after 49 years in power. Raul, 76, then formally succeeded him.

In 2019, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced he was running for president a second time as a Democrat.