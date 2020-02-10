Mike Tyson attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 29, 2015. On February 10, 1992, an Indianapolis jury convicted Tyson in the rape of a beauty pageant contestant. Tyson was sentenced to six years in prison and released after three. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Men wearing high heels show off their shoes and colorful socks before participating in the YWCA's Walk a Mile in Their Shoes in St. Louis on August 3. On February 10, 1870, the Young Women's Christian Association was founded in New York. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Bostonians start to dig out in Boston on February 9, 2013, as a blizzard ravages much of the Northeast, including on February 10. File Photo by Jacob Belcher/UPI | License Photo

Aerial starboard side view of the Royal Australian Navy aircraft carrier HMAS Melbourne (R21) and the destroyers HMAS Vendetta (D08) and HMAS Voyager (D04) underway, circa in 1959. On February 10, 1964, 82 Australian sailors died when the Melbourne and the Voyager collided off New South Wales, Australia. File Photo courtesy of the Australian armed forces

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1763, the Treaty of Paris ended the Seven Years' War between Britain and Spain and also the French and Indian War, with France ceding Quebec to Great Britain.

In 1870, the Young Women's Christian Association was founded in New York.

In 1897, the slogan "All The News That's Fit To Print" first appeared on Page One of The New York Times.

In 1931, New Delhi was made the capital of India.

In 1962, captured U-2 spy plane pilot Francis Gary Powers was returned to the United States by Russia in exchange for Soviet spy Rudolf Abel.

In 1964, 82 Australian sailors died when an aircraft carrier and a destroyer collided off New South Wales, Australia.

In 1992, an Indianapolis jury convicted former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in the rape of a beauty pageant contestant. Tyson was sentenced to six years in prison and released after three.

In 1996, a computer -- IBM's Deep Blue -- won a game against world champion chess player Garry Kasparov. But Kasparov won three games and drew two others in winning the overall match with Deep Blue.

In 2007, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. David Petraeus assumed control of the U.S. forces in Iraq at a ceremony in Baghdad. He described his new job as "hard but not hopeless."

In 2011, a 14-year-old suicide bomber in a school uniform attacked an army parade ground in Pakistan, killing at least 27 soldiers and injuring more than 40 others.

In 2013, the northeastern United States was digging out from a monster snowstorm that killed nine people and left at least 400,000 households without power.

In 2019, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota officially announced her plans to run for president in the 2020 election.