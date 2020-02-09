Space Shuttle Atlantis "flies" in its new home at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on September 3, 2013. On February 9, 2008, Atlantis delivered a $2 billion European-made science lab to the International Space Station, doubling its zero-gravity research capacity. File Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

USS Greeneville sits in Dry Dock No. 1 at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility for damage assessment and repairs following a February 9, 2001, collision at sea with the Japanese fishing vessel Ehime Maru. File Photo courtesy the U.S. Navy | License Photo

Proponents of a free Lithuania gather on Capitol Hill on June 2, 1990, to urge freedom for the Baltic state. On February 9, 1991, Lithuanians overwhelmingly voted to secede from the Soviet Union. File Photo by Richard Tomkins/UPI | License Photo

Troops from the U.S. Army's 164th Infantry rest at Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, in November 1942. On February 9, 1943, in a major World War II strategic victory, the Allies retook Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands from the Japanese. File Photo courtesy the U.S. Navy.

Portrait of U.S. Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., taken in 1954. McCarthy charged the U.S. State Department was infested with communists, touching off the infamous "McCarthy era" on February 9, 1950. File Photo/UPI

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1825, after no presidential candidate won the necessary majority, the House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams the sixth president of the United States.

In 1900, the solid silver trophy known as the Davis Cup was first put up for competition when American collegian Dwight Filley Davis challenged British tennis players to compete against his Harvard team.

In 1943, in a major World War II strategic victory, the Allies retook Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands from the Japanese.

In 1950, U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., charged the U.S. State Department was infested with communists, touching off the infamous "McCarthy era." The State Department denied the allegation the next day.

In 1964, the Beatles appeared on television's The Ed Sullivan Show. An estimated 73 million people watched.

In 1971, Satchel Paige became the first Negro League player voted into baseball's Hall of Fame.

In 1984, Soviet President Yuri Andropov, in power 15 months, died at age 69.

In 1991, Lithuanians overwhelmingly voted to secede from the Soviet Union.

In 2001, the submarine USS Greeneville collided with the Ehime Maru, a Japanese fishery training boat, off the coast of Oahu in Hawaii during a surfacing drill. Nine people on the fishing vessel were killed. The victims included four high school students.

In 2008, the U.S. space shuttle Atlantis delivered a $2 billion European-made science lab to the International Space Station, doubling its zero-gravity research capacity.

In 2010, U.S. President Barack Obama signed a memorandum setting up a federal task force to tackle childhood obesity.

In 2013, Afzal Guru, who authorities said was the mastermind behind a 2001 attack on India's Parliament, killing, seven people, was executed in New Delhi.

In 2019, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts made her 2020 bid for the presidency official.