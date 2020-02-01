Mourners carry the body of a victim of clashes at a soccer stadium outside a morgue in Cairo, Egypt, on February 2, 2012. Scores of Egyptian soccer fans were crushed to death on February 1, 2012, while others were fatally stabbed or suffocated after being trapped in a long narrow corridor trying to flee rival fans, in the country's worst ever soccer violence that killed at least 74 people, witnesses and health officials said. File Photo by Ahmed Fred/UPI | License Photo

Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke awaits to be awarded the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government during a ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on November 7, 2017. Bernanke became Fed chief on February 1, 2006.

Roman Polanski arrives at a photocall for the film "D'Apres une histoire vraie" during the 70th annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 27. On February 1, 1978, Polanski escaped to France after pleading guilty to charges of having sex with an underage girl.

Marines are pinned down behind a wall near the old citadel in the city of Hue in South Vietnam on February 4, 1968. On February 1, I 1968, the communist Viet Cong began a major offensive in the Vietnam War with a fierce attack on the city.

A piece of the space shuttle Columbia dropped in a pasture just outside of San Augustine, Texas, on February 1, 2003.

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1790, the U.S. Supreme Court convened in New York City for its first session.

In 1861, Texas seceded from the United States.

In 1865, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln signed the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery.

In 1896, Giacomo Puccini's opera La Boheme premiered in Turin, Italy.

In 1946, Norwegian Trygve Lie was selected to be the first U.N. secretary-general.

In 1947, members of the Jewish underground launched pamphlet bombs throughout Tel Aviv, warning British military authorities to expect further retaliation against its drive to suppress violence in the Holy Land.

In 1951, the Defense Department, responding to needs to effectively execute its Korean War strategy, ordered drafting of 80,000 men during April for assignment to the U.S. Army.

In 1960, four African-American students, later known as the Greensboro Four, staged the first of a series of non-violent protests at a Woolworth lunch counter in Greensboro, NC.

In 1968, the communist Viet Cong began a major offensive in the Vietnam War with a fierce attack on the South Vietnamese city of Hue.

In 1978, famed director Roman Polanski escaped to France after pleading guilty to charges of having sex with an underage girl.

In 1991, South African President F.W. De Klerk announced he would seek repeal of key laws on which the apartheid system was based.

In 2003, the space shuttle Columbia broke apart during its descent over the southwestern United States. All seven astronauts aboard were killed.

In 2004, Janet Jackson had a "wardrobe malfunction" in her appearance with Justin Timberlake during the halftime of Super Bowl XXXVIII.

In 2006, Ben Bernanke became the U.S. Federal Reserve chief, replacing Alan Greenspan, who held the position for 18 years.

In 2009, Iceland swore in its first female prime minister, Johanna Sigurdardottir.

In 2011, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, with hundreds of thousands of protesters demanding his departure after a reign of nearly 30 years, announced he wouldn't seek re-election.

In 2012, at least 73 people were killed and 200 hurt in a fight between fans and players at a soccer match in Port Said, Egypt.

In 2018, the United States confirmed plans to abandon the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty, which it signed with Russia in 1987, accusing Moscow of not holding up its end of the deal.