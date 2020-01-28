Lionel Richie performs during the Michael Jackson public memorial service held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on July 7, 2009. Together, Richie and Jackson wrote the song "We Are the World," a song dozens of popular musicians recorded for charity January 28, 1985. File Photo by Mark J. Terrill/Pool | License Photo

Workers at the new Thomas Eagleton Federal Courthouse unveil the Great Seal of the United States in a ceremony September 23, 1999. On January 28, 1782, the U.S. Congress authorized creation of the great seal of the United States. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Pedestrians cross a street in front of a building under construction draped in a giant Canadian flag in downtown Vancouver on February 10, 2010. On January 28, 1965, British Queen Elizabeth II accepted a new national flag design for Canada that included a red maple leaf in its center. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Tony Mendez, a retired American CIA technical operations officer, arrives at the 24th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala on January 5, 2013. Mendez arranged the freedom of six American diplomats held hostage in Tehran in 1980. His actions were depicted in the film "Argo." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1547, Henry VIII died and 9-year-old Edward VI became king of England.

In 1782, the U.S. Congress authorized creation of the great seal of the United States.

In 1813, Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen was published.

In 1958, the Lego Group received a patent for its toy building blocks.

In 1965, British Queen Elizabeth II accepted a new national flag design for Canada that included a red maple leaf in its center.

In 1974, Israel lifted its siege of Suez City and turned over 300,000 square miles of Egyptian territory to the United Nations, ending an occupation that had begun during the October 1973 war.

In 1980, six Americans hidden for three months in the Canadian Embassy in Tehran were smuggled out of Iran by Canadian diplomats. The so-called "Canadian Caper" was featured in the 2012 movie Argo.

In 1982, kidnapped U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Dozier was rescued in Padua, Italy, after being held 42 days by Italian Red Brigades militants.

In 1985, dozens of the biggest names in popular music recorded "We Are the World," royalties of which benefited the starving people of Africa.

In 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded 72 seconds after launch from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including civilian teacher Christa McAuliffe.

In 1997, five former police officers in South Africa admitted to killing anti-apartheid activist Stephen Biko, who died in police custody in 1977 and whose death had been officially listed as an accident.

In 2004, the chief U.S. weapons inspector in Iraq told congressional government officials "were almost all wrong" in believing Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and called for an outside independent investigation of the apparent intelligence failure.

In 2009, the World Health Organization said more than 3,000 people died of cholera during an outbreak in Zimbabwe.

In 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice charged Chinese smartphone giant Huawei Technologies with violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.