Michael Jackson (R), the "King of Pop," and Lisa Marie Presley hold hands in April 1995 in Los Angeles. The two filed for divorce from singer Michael Jackson after 20 months of marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

On January 18, 1919, a post-World War I peace conference began that resulted in the creation of the international peacekeeping organization the League of Nations. File Photo courtesy United Nations

District of Columbia Mayor Marion Barry talks to people outside the courtroom during the lunch break at his continuing trial on July 17, 1990. On January 18, 1990, authorities arrested Washington, D.C., Barry on narcotics charges after he was caught on camera smoking crack cocaine by a woman who agreed to record him in exchange for a reduced sentence on a previous charge. File Photo by Bruce Young/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1778, James Cook became the first European to reach the Hawaiian Islands. He called them the Sandwich Islands.

In 1871, William of Prussia was declared the first German emperor.

In 1919, world leaders gathered in Paris to begin a peace conference after the end of World War I. President Woodrow Wilson used the negotiations to push his idea of an international peacekeeping organization, the League of Nations.

In 1935, an additional 98 individuals were sentenced, 19 to prison and 79 to exile, for playing a role in the assassination of Sergei Kirov as Josef Stalin ruled unchallenged throughout Soviet Russia.

In 1969, as he prepared for the peaceful transfer of power, President Lyndon Johnson put his faith in history that his record of public service and accomplishments would serve as a fitting legacy.

In 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe's Olympic medals to his family. They had been rescinded for Thorpe's having played professional baseball. He won gold medals in 1912 in the pentathlon and decathlon.

In 1990, authorities arrested Washington, D.C., Mayor Marion Barry on narcotics charges after he was caught on camera smoking crack cocaine by a woman who agreed to record him in exchange for a reduced sentence on a previous charge.

In 1996, Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, filed for divorce from singer Michael Jackson after 20 months of marriage.

In 1997, Norwegian Borge Ousland completed a 1,675-mile trek across Antarctica. It was the first time anyone traversed the continent alone.

In 2007, Venezuelan lawmakers voted to allow President Hugo Chavez to rule by decree for 18 months.

In 2010, Mehmet Ali Agca, who shot Pope John Paul II in 1981 and was later forgiven by the pontiff, was released from a Turkish prison.

In 2011, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vest among a group of police recruits in Tikrit, Iraq, killing at least 60 people and injuring 150 others.

In 2013, Algerian forces freed more than 600 hostages held by Islamist militants at a gas plant in In Amenas.

In 2017, NOAA and NASA announced 2016 was the hottest year in modern history, the third-consecutive year that record had been broken.

In 2018, hours after being unveiled for a trial run, a new lifesaving drone in Australia helped rescue two teens struggling in heavy surf off the coast of New South Wales.