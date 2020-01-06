A Pan American Airlines 727 jet sits at MidAmerica Airport on June 6, 2000. On January 6, 1942, a Pan American Airways plane arrived in New York, completing the first around-the-world flight by a commercial airliner. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, help transmit the first telegraph tweet from the MacBride Museum in Whitehorse, Yukon, on September 28, 2016. On January 6, 1838, in Morristown, N.J., Samuel F.B. Morse and his partner, Alfred Vail, publicly demonstrated their new invention, the telegraph, for the first time. File Photo courtesy Canadian Heritage | License Photo

Nancy Kerrigan skates during the "Broadway on Ice" show at the Boulevard Casino near Vancouver, British Columbia, on November 14, 2007. On January 6, 1994, Kerrigan was clubbed on the right knee in an attack that forced her out of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

On January 6, 1919, Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States, died at the age of 60. UPI File Photo | License Photo

On January 6, 1950, Britain formally recognized the communist government of China led by Chairman Mao Zedong. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1759, George Washington married widow Martha Dandridge Custis.

In 1838, in Morristown, N.J., Samuel F.B. Morse and his partner, Alfred Vail, publicly demonstrated their new invention, the telegraph, for the first time.

In 1912, New Mexico joined the United States as the 47th state.

In 1914, the day after the Ford Motor Co. announced the "$5 Day," more than 10,000 men jockeyed for places as each sought to become one of the army of 22,000 workers who would benefit under the $10,000,000 profit-sharing plan.

In 1919, Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States, died at the age of 60.

In 1925, Paavo Nurmi, known as the "Flying Finn" and regarded as the greatest runner of his day, set world records in the mile run and 5,000-meter run within the space of 1 hour in his first U.S. appearance, an indoor meet at New York City's new Madison Square Garden.

In 1942, a Pan American Airways plane arrived in New York, completing the first around-the-world flight by a commercial airliner.

In 1950, Britain formally recognized the communist government of China.

In 1961, Vice President Richard Nixon made official that he had been defeated by Sen. John F. Kennedy in one of the closest presidential elections in history.

In 1984, the first test-tube quadruplets, all boys, were born in Melbourne, Australia.

In 1994, American skater Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed on the right knee in an attack that forced her out of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The assault was traced to four men with links to her leading rival, Tonya Harding.

In 1996, the Blizzard of 1996 began, dropping up to 4 feet of snow and paralyzing Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and other major cities in the Northeast. The winter weather was blamed for dozens of deaths.

In 1999, an agreement ended a six-month player lockout by owners of National Basketball Association teams.

In 2010, Tsutomu Yamaguchi, the only officially recognized survivor of both the 1945 U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that led to the Japanese surrender in World War II, died of stomach cancer at age 93.

In 2011, U.S. President Barack Obama named William Daley, a Wall Street executive, to be his chief of staff.

In 2014, Martin Walsh was sworn in as Boston's first new mayor in more than two decades, succeeding Thomas Menino.

In 2019, Patricia Arquette, Rami Malek, Glenn Close, Mahershala Ali and Regina King won big at the 76th Golden Globes awards.