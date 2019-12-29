On This Day: New England Patriots finish perfect regular season

On December 29, 2006, AT&T won U.S. approval to complete an $85 billion takeover of BellSouth Corp. after it made a series of consumer-friendly concessions. File Photo by John Dickerson/UPI | License Photo

President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan stand outside Monticello, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on March 24, 1984. On December 29, 1983, with the president's approval, the United States announced its withdrawal from UNESCO, charging the U.N. cultural and scientific organization was biased against Western nations. File Photo by Ron Bennett/UPI | License Photo

On December 29, 2007, the New England Patriots became the first NFL team to finish the regular season with a 16-0 record. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1170, Anglican churchman/politician Thomas Becket was killed at Britain's Canterbury Cathedral.

In 1845, Texas was admitted into the United States as the 28th state.

In 1848, gaslights were installed at the White House for the first time.

In 1851, the first chapter of the Young Men's Christian Association -- the YMCA -- opened in Boston.

In 1890, more than 200 Lakota men, women and children were massacred by the U.S. 7th Cavalry at Wounded Knee Creek, S.D.

In 1940, London had its most devastating air raid when Germans firebombed the city.

In 1975, a terrorist bomb exploded at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, killing 11 people and injuring 75.

In 1983, the United States announced its withdrawal from UNESCO, charging the U.N. cultural and scientific organization was biased against Western nations.

In 1989, playwright Vaclav Havel was sworn in as the first non-communist president of Czechoslovakia since 1948.

In 1992, a Cuban airliner was hijacked to Miami as part of a mass defection. Forty-eight of the 53 people aboard sought and were granted political asylum.

In 2002, Kenyan voters ousted the party that had ruled the nation since 1963 in an election that ended the 24-year presidency of Daniel Arap Moi.

In 2006, AT&T won U.S. approval to complete an $85 billion takeover of BellSouth Corp. after it made a series of consumer-friendly concessions.

In 2007, the New England Patriots became the first NFL team to finish the regular season with a 16-0 record. Quarterback Tom Brady also set the record for most touchdown passes in a season at 50, a record broken in 2013 by Peyton Manning.

In 2012, Pakistani officials said tainted cough syrup killed up to 36 people over a four-day period. Authorities shut down about a dozen medical stores and seized 8,000 bottles of the syrup.

In 2016, the Obama administration announced the expulsion of 25 Russian diplomats and news sanctions as punishment for meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

In 2018, Egyptian forces killed 40 militants in raids on three hideouts in the country's Giza and North Sinai governorate.