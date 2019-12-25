Trending

New Zealand volcano: Police suspend search for two missing victims
Brothers die when one tries to rescue the other from silo
Equal Rights Amendment expected to pass key hurdle, face new challenge
Amish, Michigan health officials spar over sewage disposal
NORAD tracks Santa Claus' Christmas gift delivering journey around the globe
Charlize Theron, Kate McKinnon attend NYC 'Bombshell' screening
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019
Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: Sissy Spacek, Jimmy Buffett
On This Day: Pope Benedict XVI reveals new-style nativity
'Just Mercy' stars hope great storytelling will effect change
WWE: Top 5 biggest moments of 2019
 
