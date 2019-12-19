On This Day: House impeaches President Bill Clinton

Afghan soldiers train under the supervision of British troops at Ghar Ordoo military base on May 26, 2010, in Herat province west of Kabul, Afghanistan. On December 19, 2012, Britain announced it would begin a gradual withdrawal of its forces in Afghanistan in April 2013. File Photo by Hossein Fatemi/UPI | License Photo

Robert Gerenser (C) portrays Gen. George Washington as he and other members of the Washington Crossing Re-enactors Society take part in the 54th annual re-enactment of the famous crossing of the Delaware River from Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania to Washington Crossing, New Jersey on December 25, 2006. On December 19, 1777, Washington and the Continental Army began a winter encampment at Valley Forge, Pa. File Photo by John Anderson/UPI | License Photo

The Apollo 17 spacecraft, containing astronauts Eugene A. Cernan, Ronald E. Evans, and Harrison H. Schmitt, glided to a safe splashdown December 19, 1972. File Photo by NASA/UPI

President Bill Clinton said he deeply regrets his actions during an impromptu meeting with the press in the White House Rose Garden on December 11, 1998, as the House Judiciary Committee votes on impeachment proceedings. On December 19, 1998, In 1998, he became the second U.S. president to be impeached. File Photo by Ian Wagr/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1777, Gen. George Washington and the Continental Army began a winter encampment at Valley Forge, Pa.

In 1946 the First Indochina War began with Vietnamese troops under Ho Chi Minh clashing with the French at Hanoi.

In 1958, the U.S. satellite SCORE (Signal Communications by Orbiting Relay Equipment), launched aboard an Atlas rocket, transmitted the first radio voice broadcast from space, a 58-word recorded Christmas greeting from President Dwight Eisenhower.

In 1972, the splashdown of Apollo 17 ended the United States' manned moon exploration program. "It's a beautiful day," astronaut Eugene Cernan said upon exiting the command module.

In 1974, Nelson Rockefeller was sworn in as Vice President of the United States under President Gerald Ford.

In 1984, the prime ministers of Britain and China signed an agreement to return Hong Kong to China in 1997.

In 1998, Bill Clinton became the second U.S. president to be impeached (Andrew Johnson was the first) by the House of Representatives, which approved articles charging him with perjury and obstruction of justice. Like Johnson, he was acquitted by the Senate.

In 2006, a Libyan court sentenced five Bulgarian nurses and a doctor to death for deliberately infecting 426 children with HIV.

In 2012, Britain announced it would begin a gradual withdrawal of its forces in Afghanistan in April 2013.

In 2012, South Koreans headed to the polls to elect Park Geun-hye as the nation's first female president.

In 2013, Target, confirming a security breach, said criminals stole credit and debit card information millions of people who shopped in its stores in the post-Thanksgiving period.

In 2016, a failed Tunisian asylum seeker drove a truck into a group of people at a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more. The driver, Anis Amri, was killed days later in Milan when confronted by police.

In 2018, President Donald Trump announced the full withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, declaring victory over the Islamic State.