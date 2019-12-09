On This Day: Senate report on CIA calls torture tactics 'deeply flawed'

U.S. President Bill Clinton walks with a group of U.S. troops just back from Somalia at a ceremony to honor them on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on May 5, 1993. On December 9, 1992, some 1,700 U.S. Marines landed in Somalia to secure the airfield, port and U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu and restore order to the conflict- and famine-stricken country. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Polish Solidarity leader Lech Walesa examines the crack in the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia on November 19, 1989. On December 9, 1990, Walesa won Poland's first direct presidential vote. UPI File Photo | License Photo

United Press International correspondent Matthew Kenny (L) interviews ousted Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista. On December 9, 1955, two weeks of bloody student uprisings against Batista appeared to follow the pattern of the student riots that deposed Cuban Dictator Gerardo Machado 22 years ago. Batista would remain in power four more years before losing power to Fidel Castro. UPI File Photo

On December 9, 1992, British Prime Minister John Major announced the formal separation of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. UPI File Photo | License Photo

On December 9, 2008, federal agents arrested Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich on corruption charges in a scheme involving the sale of Illinois' open Senate seat vacated by President-elect Barack Obama. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks to reporters after delivering a speech on the Senate Intelligence Committee's report on the CIA's interrogation techniques in the U.S. Capitol on December 9, 2014. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1907, the first Christmas Seals to raise money to fight tuberculosis went on sale in the post office in Wilmington, Del.

In 1955, two weeks of bloody student uprisings against President Fulgencio Batista appeared to follow the pattern of the student riots that deposed Cuban Dictator Gerardo Machado 22 years ago. Batista would remain in power four more years before losing power to Fidel Castro.

In 1974, White House aide John Ehrlichman's Watergate trial began in which he testified that U.S. President Richard Nixon was responsible for a coverup.

In 1987, the First Palestinian Intifada against Israeli occupation in Gaza and the West Bank. Palestinians protested and rioted after an Israeli Defense Forces truck struck a civilian vehicle, killing four Palestinians.

In 1990, Lech Walesa won Poland's first direct presidential vote.

In 1992, British Prime Minister John Major announced the formal separation of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

In 1992, some 1,700 U.S. Marines landed in Somalia to secure the airfield, port and U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu and restore order to the conflict- and famine-stricken country.

In 2002, United Airlines, which said it was losing $22 million a day, filed for bankruptcy.

In 2008, federal agents arrested Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich on corruption charges in a scheme involving the sale of Illinois' open Senate seat vacated by President-elect Barack Obama.

In 2014, a U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee report said the CIA's interrogation of terror suspects after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks was more brutal than it told the White House or public. The so-called "CIA torture report" called CIA tactics "deeply flawed."

In 2017, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared that the country's forces completely liberated the nation from the Islamic State militant group.

In 2018, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers set a record with his 359th consecutive pass without an interception in a 34-20 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The New England Patriots' Tom Brady previously held the record.